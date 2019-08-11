Andrews athletics logo

T.W. ANDREWS RED RAIDERS

Coach: Mitchell Jenkins (first year)

Conference: PAC 7 2-A

2018 record: 3-8 overall, 2-4 PAC 7 2-A

Opener: McMichael, Aug. 22

