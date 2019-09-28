Northeast Guilford senior Steven Friel keeps himself busy in the fall. While focusing on soccer as his main sport, Friel is also the Rams' kicker for football games on Friday nights. In between all of those responsibilities and his schoolwork, he spent a few minutes talking with the News & Record for this week's HSXtra.com Interview.
Family: Parents, Gema and Steven; sisters, Gemma (25), Stefany (24) and Gloria (21).
High school goals: "I wanted to play and start all four years of high school, which I've done. I also wanted to achieve all A's and B's in my classes, which I've done a pretty good job of but haven't completely accomplished. I also plan on studying at a four-year college when I graduate from high school."
Life goals: "Graduate from college and open my own business for either painting or as an electrician."
Role model: "My father."
What it's like playing two sports in one season: "It's fun. You get to see the different perspectives on each team. The teams have different personalities and backgrounds."
FAVES
College team: UNC
Professional team: Manchester United
Professional athlete: Luka Modric
Sport (other than soccer and football): Tennis
Postgame meal: "A steak, potatoes and salad."
TV show to binge watch: "Stranger Things"
Music streaming service: Spotify
Phone app: Snapchat
