Steven Friel

Northeast’s Steven Friel at soccer practice at the school in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Northeast Guilford senior Steven Friel keeps himself busy in the fall. While focusing on soccer as his main sport, Friel is also the Rams' kicker for football games on Friday nights. In between all of those responsibilities and his schoolwork, he spent a few minutes talking with the News & Record for this week's HSXtra.com Interview.

Family: Parents, Gema and Steven; sisters, Gemma (25), Stefany (24) and Gloria (21).

High school goals: "I wanted to play and start all four years of high school, which I've done. I also wanted to achieve all A's and B's in my classes, which I've done a pretty good job of but haven't completely accomplished. I also plan on studying at a four-year college when I graduate from high school."

Life goals: "Graduate from college and open my own business for either painting or as an electrician."

Northeast Guilford's Steven Friel on playing soccer and football: "It's fun. You get to see the different perspectives on each team. The teams have different personalities and backgrounds."

Role model: "My father."

FAVES

College team: UNC

Professional team: Manchester United

Professional athlete: Luka Modric

Sport (other than soccer and football): Tennis

Postgame meal: "A steak, potatoes and salad."

TV show to binge watch: "Stranger Things"

Music streaming service: Spotify

Phone app: Snapchat

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

