The final Friday night of the regular season will be remembered as the night Grimsley ended a 12-year losing streak against Page and won the Metro 4-A Conference title in the process. But the top-ranked Whirlies' 32-17 win at Marion Kirby Stadium wasn't the only story:

 No. 2 Reidsville wrapped up yet another Mid-State 2-A Conference title with a 56-0 rout of Bartlett Yancey.

 No. 3 Dudley claimed a share of the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference championship — and the league's top seed for the playoffs by virtue of a blind draw — with a 69-20 triumph at Western Guilford.

 No. 10 Eastern Guilford locked up third place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference with a 42-21 win at Southern Guilford.

