It's Week 4 for area high school football teams, and we'll get you ready for tonight's games.

Southeast Guilford is confident going into tonight's game at top-ranked Grimsley, High Point Central will play West Forsyth with heavy hearts after former Bison player Trent Westray was killed in a car crash and we'll tell you who the players to watch are and who Spencer Turkin and Joe Sirera are picking in every game involving area teams.

And come back later night for reports and photo galleries from Southeast Guilford-Grimsley, Durham Hillside-Dudley, Northwest Guilford-Northern Guilford, Page-Eastern Guilford and more.

