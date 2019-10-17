Kickoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
No. 1 Grimsley (7-1, 1-0 Metro 4-A) at Northwest Guilford (2-5, 0-1)
The essentials: Grimsley's biggest challenge is staying focused as the Whirlies roll toward their rivalry game against Page to close the regular season Nov. 8. Northwest Guilford has some talent, but the Vikings are painfully young and inexperienced at a number of positions. That's not a good combination against a Grimsley team that is stingy defensively and opportunistic offensively. A second Metro 4-A loss would all but eliminate Northwest from playoff contention.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Grimsley, 41-7 Spencer Turkin — Grimsley, 52-20
No. 3 Dudley (6-1, 1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Mount Tabor (4-3, 1-0)
The essentials: Dudley hasn't been able to beat Mount Tabor the last two years, and that's a big reason why the Panthers haven't been able to win the Piedmont Triad 3-A. The good news for the Panthers is that QB Jaquan Albright, who gave them fits in 2017 and 2018, has graduated. The bad news is that this Spartans team has been improving steadily and plays solid defense (13.3 ppg against). If Dudley can throw effectively enough to keep Mount Tabor from loading the box, playmakers such as Mekhi Wall, Michael Wyman and Branson Adams could be the difference.
Predictions: Sirera — Dudley, 27-23 Turkin — Dudley, 28-27
No. 6 Eastern Guilford (5-3, 3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (4-3, 2-0)
The essentials: This matchup has emerged as one of the best rivalries in Guilford County the last two years and the winner again will control the Mid-Piedmont 3-A race. Eastern Guilford has the more explosive offense, with QB Kamell Smith and RB Hezekia Newby, while Southeast Guilford counters with a punishing ground game led by RB Jalen Fairley and Deron McQuitty. The higher the score, the better Eastern's chances are.
Predictions: Sirera — Southeast Guilford, 21-17 Turkin — Southeast Guilford, 21-20
No. 10 Page (2-6, 1-0 Metro 4-A) at Ragsdale (2-5, 0-0)
The essentials: After one week of Metro 4-A play, Page already has as many conference wins as non-conference victories. This is another must-win game for the Pirates if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, and it's also a huge game for a Ragsdale team that had an off week to prepare. Injuries are mounting for Page, particularly at the skill positions, but Ragsdale hasn't scored more than 20 points since its opener. The Tigers will need to be more productive this week if they want to start conference play on the right foot.
Predictions: Sirera — Page, 28-14 Turkin — Page, 21-20
Other games
Carrboro (5-1, 1-0 Mid-State 2-A) at No. 2 Reidsville (6-1, 0-0)
Sirera: Reidsville, 47-7 Turkin: Reidsville, 31-14
Morehead (3-4, 1-2 Mid-State 3-A) at No. 4 Northeast Guilford (5-2, 2-1)
Sirera: Northeast Guilford, 35-13 Turkin: Northeast Guilford, 28-13
No. 7 High Point Christian (6-2, 2-0 NCISAA Piedmont) at Huntersville SouthLake Christian (6-2, 3-1), 7 p.m.
Sirera: High Point Christian, 37-14 Turkin: High Point Christian, 35-32
No. 8 Northern Guilford (4-3, 1-2 Mid-State 3-A) at Person (1-6, 1-2)
Sirera: Northern Guilford, 27-6 Turkin: Northern Guilford, 42-10
No. 9 Southwest Guilford (4-3, 0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Smith (1-6, 0-1)
Sirera: Southwest Guilford, 31-7 Turkin: Southwest Guilford, 42-0
East Forsyth (6-1, 0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A) at Glenn (5-2, 1-0), WMYV-48
Sirera: East Forsyth, 38-17 Turkin: East Forsyth, 28-14
North Stokes (4-3, 0-1 Northwest 1-A) at Bishop McGuinness (1-6, 0-1)
Sirera: North Stokes, 33-20 Turkin: North Stokes, 35-3
Randleman (7-0, 3-0 PAC 7 2-A) at Andrews (4-3, 1-1)
Sirera: Randleman, 37-13 Turkin: Randleman, 40-10
Rockingham County (2-5, 1-2 Mid-State 3-A) at Eastern Alamance (7-0, 3-0)
Sirera: Eastern Alamance, 51-7 Turkin: Eastern Alamance, 42-0
Southern Guilford (4-3, 1-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at Asheboro (1-6, 0-3)
Sirera: Southern Guilford, 21-17 Turkin: Southern Guilford, 21-7
Western Alamance (6-1, 3-0 Mid-State 3-A) at McMichael (0-7, 0-3)
Sirera: Western Alamance, 42-6 Turkin: Western Alamance, 42-0
Western Guilford (4-3, 0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Parkland (5-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Parkland, 35-20 Turkin: Parkland, 21-14
Not playing this week
High Point Central (0-8, 0-1 Metro 4-A)
Last week
Sirera — 13-3 (96-21 overall, .821). Turkin — 13-3 (97-20 overall, .829).
