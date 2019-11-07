(You can see the Grimsley-Page scouting report here.)
Kickoffs 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
No. 3 Dudley (3-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 8-2) at Western Guilford (1-3, 5-5)
The essentials: Mount Tabor's loss to Parkland last Friday gave Dudley a chance to at least share the Piedmont Triad 3-A title, but the Panthers have to take care of business at Western Guilford. Dudley has averaged 52.5 points in two wins since a heart-breaking 21-20 loss at Mount Tabor and could be in that territory against a team that is improved but still will have trouble matching up. The Hornets aren't going to make the playoffs, but pulling an upset to finish with a winning record would be a huge step.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Dudley, 34-7 Spencer Turkin — Dudley, 55-14
No. 6 High Point Christian (8-3) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (7-3), NCISAA Division II semifinal, 7
The essentials: High Point Christian is all too familiar with Metrolina Christian. The Warriors ended the Cougars' 2018 season in the semifinal round of the NCISAA Division II playoffs and beat a banged-up High Point Christian team 24-14 on Oct. 25 to end the regular season. But the Cougars are healthier now, with QB Luke Homol's return from an ankle injury allowing John Saunders to move back to WR, where he has 16 TD catches. The Metrolina Christian player who must be contained it the Cougars hope to advance is senior RB Jadus Davis (888 yards, 9 TDs rushing, 31 catches, 667 yards, 5 TDs, 273 return yards).
Predictions: Sirera — Metrolina Christian, 31-27 Turkin — High Point Christian, 28-21
No. 7 Northern Guilford (4-2 Mid-State 3-A, 7-3) at Western Alamance (4-2, 7-3)
The essentials: This game is for third place in the Mid-State 3-A and for momentum heading into the playoffs. Northern Guilford has won its last three games since a loss to conference champion Eastern Alamance. The Nighthawks will need a strong defensive effort and must establish the run against a Western Alamance team that is coming off losses to Mid-State 3-A runner-up Northeast Guilford and Eastern Alamance in which the Warriors averaged just 10 points. If this game is close, Stanford-bound Western Alamance K Josh Karty (13-for-15 on FG attempts) could be the difference.
Predictions: Sirera — Northern Guilford, 27-23 Turkin — Western Alamance, 28-27
Mount Tabor (3-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 6-4) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-2, 6-4)
The essentials: Last week's 49-6 loss to Dudley ended any realistic shot Southwest Guilford had at sharing the Piedmont Triad 3-A title, but the Cowboys can help Dudley and improve their playoff seeding with a win over Mount Tabor. Southwest will have to do a better job of protecting QB Jaden Rogers than it did against Dudley. A defense that is giving up an average of just 12 points per game will test Rogers and his teammates, but the Cowboys have some weapons: ATHs Quantez Poche and DeAnthony Butchee and WR Caleb Curtain. Mount Tabor will try to control the game with its running attack.
Predictions: Sirera — Mount Tabor, 19-14 Turkin — Mount Tabor, 28-20
No. 10 Eastern Guilford (3-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-5) at Southern Guilford (2-3, 5-5)
The essentials: Eastern Guilford is coming off an open date that followed losses to Southeast Guilford and Southern Alamance, so it will be interesting to see where the Wildcats are. As long as they have QB Kamell Smith (1,723 yards, 20 TDs passing, 495 yards, 7 TDs rushing) and RB Hezekiah Newby (734 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 2 TDs receiving) they're dangerous. It's defensively where Eastern has struggled, and Southern Guilford QBs Myles Crisp (906 yards, 7 TDs passing, 572 yards, 6 TDs rushing) and Conway McCoury (864 yards, 7 TDs passing) and RB Jordan Wilson (760 yards, 5 TDs) will test the Wildcats. The winner of this game should be playoff bound.
Predictions: Sirera — Eastern Guilford, 33-21 Turkin — Eastern Guilford, 24-21
Other games
No. 2 Reidsville (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 9-1) at Bartlett Yancey (2-1, 9-1)
Sirera: Reidsville, 55-14 Turkin: Reidsville, 35-20
Person (3-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-7) at No. 4 Northeast Guilford (5-1, 8-2)
Sirera: Northeast Guilford, 35-10 Turkin: Northeast Guilford, 50-7
No. 5 Southeast Guilford (5-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-3) at Southwestern Randolph (1-4, 3-7)
Sirera: Southeast Guilford, 29-7 Turkin: Southeast Guilford, 28-14
No. 9 Ragsdale (2-1 Metro 4-A, 4-6) at High Point Central (0-3, 0-10)
Sirera: Ragsdale, 42-14 Turkin: Ragsdale, 28-0
Bishop McGuinness (1-3 Northwest 1-A, 2-8) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 6-4)
Sirera: Winston-Salem Prep, 31-20 Turkin: Winston-Salem Prep, 14-7
East Forsyth (2-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 8-2) at Reynolds (0-4, 3-7)
Sirera: East Forsyth, 49-13 Turkin: East Forsyth, 42-7
McMichael (0-6 Mid-State 3-A, 0-10) at Eastern Alamance (6-0, 10-0)
Sirera: Eastern Alamance, 57-0 Turkin: Eastern Alamance, 70-0
Northwest Guilford (3-7) at Asheboro (2-8)
Sirera: Northwest Guilford, 21-17 Turkin: Northwest Guilford, 28-14
Parkland (3-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 6-3) at Smith (0-4, 1-9)
Sirera: Parkland, 41-13 Turkin: Parkland, 35-0
Rockingham County (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 2-8) at Morehead (1-5, 3-7)
Sirera: Morehead, 27-13 Turkin: Morehead, 14-10
West Forsyth (3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 9-1) at Glenn (3-1, 7-3)
Sirera: West Forsyth, 35-27 Turkin: West Forsyth, 42-35
Wheatmore (2-3 PAC 7 2-A, 4-6) at Andrews (2-3, 5-5)
Sirera: Andrews, 31-14 Turkin: Andrews, 28-27
Last week
Sirera — 14-1 (136-29 overall, .824). Turkin — 15-0 (138-27 overall, .836).
