All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 4 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (2-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (3-0)
The essentials: Southeast Guilford was last season's program on the rise, reaching the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game, but graduation losses have thrust a new group of players into leadership roles for the Falcons. New faces such as QB Walter Kuhlenkamp and RB Derron McQuitty are emerging, but they will be tested by this year's breakout team, Grimsley. The Whirlies are riding the confidence that comes from averaging 45.3 ppg while giving up an average of 11.0, and they have Jamieson Stadium rocking.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Grimsley, 27-17 Spencer Turkin — Grimsley, 28-21
NO. 9 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (2-1) at NO. 5 NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-1)
The essentials: This isn't just a geographic rivalry, it's a friendly rivalry for coaches Kevin Wallace (Northwest) and Erik Westberg (Northern), who were on the staff together at Greensboro College. Northwest is coming off its first loss, a 38-28 defeat at Southeast Guilford in which the Vikings generated their points off special teams and big plays. They'll need to be able to be more efficient against a Northern team that has won its last two games and has been getting big plays from QB Will Lenard and TE Michael Frogge.
Predictions: Sirera — Northern Guilford, 31-20 Turkin — Northern Guilford, 32-14
RAGSDALE (1-2) at NO. 6 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (2-1)
The essentials: Ragsdale is coming off a loss at Northern Guilford in which it struggled mightily on special teams, particularly on punts. The Tigers need to convert more third downs and avoid those situations against a solid Southwest team. The Cowboys were able to hit some big plays in their victories over Reynolds and High Point Central and should get some opportunities against Ragsdale.
Predictions: Sirera — Southwest Guilford, 17-13 Turkin — Southwest Guilford, 28-27
PAGE (0-3) at NO. 8 EASTERN GUILFORD (2-1)
The essentials: The phrase "must-win game" is overused, but this is an important contest for both teams. Winless Page's next three games are against 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champion East Forsyth, 2018 Virginia 5-A champion Highland Springs and unbeaten West Forsyth. Anybody see a win in there? Eastern Guilford's 2-0 start came to an abrupt halt last Friday at Grimsley, and the Wildcats have defending Class 2-A champ Reidsville and resurgent Williams next after this game. The urgency for both teams is clear.
Predictions: Sirera — Page, 27-21 Turkin — Eastern Guilford, 21-20
OTHER GAMES
Rockingham County (1-2) at No. 2 Reidsville (3-0)
Sirera: Reidsville, 61-0 Turkin: Reidsville, 65-0
Durham Hillside (1-1) at No. 3 Dudley (2-1)
Sirera: Dudley, 27-20 Turkin: Dudley, 21-20
Charlotte Country Day (3-0) at No. 7 High Point Christian (4-0), 7 p.m.
Sirera: Charlotte Country Day, 31-24 Turkin: Charlotte Country Day, 42-21
Glenn (1-2) at North Forsyth (0-2)
Sirera: Glenn, 44-6 Turkin: Glenn, 27-7
Morehead (1-2) at Atkins (1-1)
Sirera: Morehead, 21-20 Turkin: Morehead, 14-13
Parkland (3-0) at East Forsyth (3-0)
Sirera: East Forsyth, 28-21 Turkin: East Forsyth, 30-20
Smith (1-2) at Southern Guilford (1-2)
Sirera: Smith, 31-14 Turkin: Smith, 14-13
South Stokes (2-1) at McMichael (0-3)
Sirera: South Stokes, 37-6 Turkin: South Stokes, 28-14
Bishop McGuinness (0-3) at Walkertown (3-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Walkertown, 41-20 Turkin: Walkertown, 21-0
West Forsyth (3-0) at High Point Central (0-3)
Sirera: West Forsyth, 45-13 Turkin: West Forsyth, 50-14
Wheatmore (2-1) at Western Guilford (2-1)
Sirera: Western Guilford, 23-20 Turkin: Western Guilford, 21-14
Last week
Sirera — 12-2 (37-10 overall, .787). Turkin — 13-1 (39-8 overall, .830).
