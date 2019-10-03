All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Note: We have a separate scouting report on East Forsyth-Grimsley.
MOUNT AIRY (4-1) at NO. 2 REIDSVILLE (5-1)
The essentials: How will the Rams respond to their first regular-season loss since 2015? East Surry exposed some vulnerability through the air in a wild 55-49 win over Reidsville, but throwing the ball isn't really Mount Airy's game. The Granite Bears average 252 yards per game on the ground,and don't appear to have the kind of firepower to win a shootout as their fellow Northwest 1-A Conference member did. The Rams don't lose often.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Reidsville, 45-21 Spencer Turkin — Reidsville, 35-17
NO. 4 NORTHERN GUILFORD (4-1, 1-0 Mid-State 3-A) at NO. 9 NORTHEAST GUILFORD (3-2, 0-1)
The essentials: Northern Guilford can't afford to get caught looking ahead to a home game Oct. 11 against Mid-State 3-A Conference favorite Eastern Alamance, which beat Northeast Guilford 42-28 last week. The Nighthawks have won four straight since a season-opening loss to top-ranked Grimsley and have been getting better each week, but Northeast has the type of physical defense that could cause problems for them, especially in McLeansville. The Rams need this game to stay in the conference title race.
Predictions: Sirera — Northern Guilford, 27-13 Turkin — Northern Guilford, 28-7
NO. 5 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (3-2) at ANDREWS (4-1)
The essentials: Southwest Guilford seemed to find its offensive identity with Jaden Rogers throwing three touchdown passes and Quantez Poche accounting for two scores in a 49-21 win at Northwest Guilford before the Cowboys had a week off to prepare for this rivalry game. The question is which Andrews team will show up: the one that averaged 51 points in its four wins or the one that lost 35-0 to otherwise winless Smith? If the Red Raiders can avoid the costly penalties they've committed at times, this should be a very interesting game.
Predictions: Sirera — Southwest Guilford, 23-17 Turkin — Southwest Guilford, 17-14
CHARLOTTE LATIN (5-0) at NO. 7 HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN (5-1), WMYV-48
The essentials: This is a matchup of two of the best NCISAA programs in the state. Charlotte Latin has given up just 26 points and has a fast, physical team. High Point Christian will face the Hawks without senior QB Luke Homol, who is sidelined with a broken ankle. The Cougars do have a capable backup in 6-foot-6, 225-pound junior Gavin Kuld, who has completed 12 of 21 passes for 335 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He also has two big-play receivers, seniors John Saunders (30 catches, 620 yards, 14 TDs) and Brycen Thomas (21 catches, 483 yards, 6 TDs).
Predictions: Sirera — Charlotte Latin, 38-24 Turkin — Charlotte Latin, 42-31
OTHER GAMES
No. 8 Eastern Guilford (3-3, 1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at Southwestern Randolph (2-4, 0-1)
Sirera: Eastern Guilford, 31-10 Turkin: Eastern Guilford, 21-14
West Forsyth (5-0) at No. 10 Page (1-5)
Sirera: West Forsyth, 38-14 Turkin: West Forsyth, 42-10
High Point Central (0-6) at Reynolds (2-3)
Sirera: Reynolds, 23-20 Turkin: Reynolds, 28-14
McMichael (0-5, 0-1 Mid-State 3-A) at Rockingham County (1-4, 0-1)
Sirera: Rockingham County, 28-6 Turkin: Rockingham County, 17-7
Ragsdale (2-4) at Glenn (3-2)
Sirera: Glenn, 27-17 Turkin: Glenn, 28-21
Reagan (5-0) at Northwest Guilford (2-3)
Sirera: Reagan, 39-14 Turkin: Reagan, 42-24
Southern Guilford (3-2, 0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at Williams (3-3, 0-1)
Sirera: Southern Guilford, 21-19 Turkin: Williams, 28-27
Western Alamance (4-1, 1-0 Mid-State 3-A) at Morehead (2-3, 0-1)
Sirera: Western Alamance, 42-13 Turkin: Western Alamance, 42-17
Western Guilford (3-2) at Graham (0-6)
Sirera: Western Guilford, 34-3 Turkin: Western Guilford, 27-0
Not playing this week
No. 2 Dudley (5-1), No. 6 Southeast Guilford (3-3), Bishop McGuinness (1-5), Smith (1-5)
Last week
Sirera — 14-2 (71-16 overall, .816). Turkin — 13-3 (71-16 overall, .816).
