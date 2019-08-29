All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NORTHERN GUILFORD (0-1) at NO. 3 PAGE (0-1)
The essentials: Both teams are coming off losses, and one of them will be 0-2 with a tough schedule ahead. Page rallied from a 28-7 deficit in the last 6 minutes before falling 28-27 at Davie on Saturday night when a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete. The Pirates have plenty of work to do, as their offensive line struggled and their defense gave up big plays. Speaking of big plays, Northern appeared headed for an early score Friday night at Grimsley, but an interception in the end zone and a 75-yard return led to the Whirlies' first score. When the game resumed Saturday after weather issues, things went downhill quickly for the Nighthawks in a 34-0 loss. Northern has to be able to run the ball effectively to turn its season around.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Page, 28-17 Spencer Turkin — Page, 28-14
NO. 4 DUDLEY (0-1) at NO. 8 RAGSDALE (1-0)
The essentials: Speaking of teams challenging themselves to open the season, how about the 2018 Class 3-AA runner-up visiting the Class 4-A runner-up? Both teams had significant graduation losses, but Scotland still has a deep stable of running backs. Like Dudley, Southeast must find a quarterback. This week it's likely to be Northwest Guilford transfer Walter Kuhlenkamp.
Predictions: Sirera — Dudley, 27-14 Turkin — Dudley, 27-7
NO. 6 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-0) at EAST FORSYTH (1-0)
The essentials: Southwest gave Chuck Doak his first win as head coach by holding off R.J. Reynolds 35-28, with big plays from WR Quincy Martin and QB/ATH Quantez Poche. This week's task will be much tougher against the 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champion, East Forsyth. The Eagles went to Asheville in Week 1 and came home with a 35-23 win over A.C. Reynolds. East Forsyth is huge up front and has an experienced lineup, led by QB Ty Lyles, DE Thomaz Johnson and breakout RB Robbin Smith.
Predictions: Sirera — East Forsyth, 38-10 Turkin — East Forsyth, 42-7
WESTERN GUILFORD (1-0) at NO. 10 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-0)
The essentials: Western's defense came up with five interceptions in a season-opening 20-0 win over Morehead that coach Brian Terwilliger hopes will give the Hornets some momentum in their rebuild. A young Northwest team got a big game from RB Carson Cassetty in a 35-12 win over Smith. One of these teams will be a surprising 2-0. If that team is Western, it will be the Hornets' best start since 2007.
Predictions: Sirera — Northwest Guilford, 27-13 Turkin — Northwest Guilford, 28-21
OTHER GAMES
No. 1 Reidsville (1-0) at McMichael (0-1)
Sirera: Reidsville, 62-0 Turkin: Reidsville, 56-0
No. 2 Grimsley (1-0) at Asheboro (0-1)
Sirera: Grimsley, 35-7 Turkin: Grimsley, 42-7
Trinity (0-1) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (1-0)
Sirera: Eastern Guilford, 41-7 Turkin: Eastern Guilford, 35-14
Oxford Webb (0-1) at No. 7 Southeast Guilford (0-1)
Sirera: Southeast Guilford, 40-0 Turkin: Southeast Guilford, 27-0
Wake Forest North Wake Saints (0-0) at No. 9 High Point Christian (2-0), 7 p.m.
Sirera: High Point Christian, 51-7 Turkin: High Point Christian, 28-0
Carver (1-0) at Andrews (1-0)
Sirera: Andrews, 31-21 Turkin: Andrews, 40-10
Community School of Davidson (0-0) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1)
Sirera: Community School of Davidson, 21-10 Turkin: Bishop McGuinness, 14-13
Glenn (1-0) at Mount Tabor (0-1)
Sirera: Glenn, 23-20 Turkin: Mount Tabor, 14-7
High Point Central (0-1) at Parkland (1-0)
Sirera: Parkland, 31-7 Turkin: Parkland, 28-7
Morehead (0-1) at Martinsville, Va. (0-0)
Sirera: Morehead, 17-13 Turkin: Martinsville, 21-7
Northeast Guilford (0-1) at Smith (0-1)
Sirera: Northeast Guilford, 27-14 Turkin: Northeast Guilford, 28-0
Rockingham County (1-0) at Eastern Randolph (1-0)
Sirera: Eastern Randolph, 38-7 Turkin: Eastern Randolph, 65-20
Southern Guilford (0-1) at Providence Grove (1-0)
Sirera: Providence Grove, 28-7 Turkin: Providence Grove, 21-14
Last week
Sirera — 11-5 (.688). Turkin — 13-3 (.813).
