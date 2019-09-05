All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 4 EASTERN GUILFORD (2-0) at NO. 2 GRIMSLEY (2-0)
The essentials: This is the biggest test to date for an Eastern Guilford team that has wins over Northeast Guilford and Trinity in Tony Aguilar's first season as coach. The Wildcats definitely will be facing the toughest defense they've seen so far. Grimsley is 2-0 for the first time since 2013 and has lived up to the preseason hype. The Whirlies are averaging 40.5 points per game while giving up an average of just 6.0.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Grimsley, 31-17 Spencer Turkin — Grimsley, 21-20
NO. 7 PAGE (0-2) at NO. 3 DUDLEY (1-1)
The essentials: This one could be dubbed the Disappointment Bowl, as neither team expected to be where it is after two games. For Page, the two losses have been by a total of three points. The problems the Pirates still have to address are dropped passes and missed tackles. For Dudley, the offensive struggles at times were not unexpected with two sophomores playing quarterback. It's a defense that has given up an average of 27.0 points despite having plenty of talent that is a concern.
Predictions: Sirera — Dudley, 27-13 Turkin — Dudley, 28-14
NO. 9 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (2-0) at NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (1-1)
The essentials: Northwest Guilford is looking to go 3-0 for the second time in as many seasons, and the Vikings got there last year by beating Southeast Guilford 28-27 in overtime. Don't think for a second that the Falcons have forgotten their only defeat of the 2018 regular season. In a matchup of two teams that had significant graduation losses, this game will be important in setting the tone for the rest of the season.
Predictions: Sirera — Southeast Guilford, 23-20 Turkin — Southeast Guilford, 28-21
RAGSDALE (1-1) at NO. 6 NORTHERN GUILFORD (1-1)
The essentials: This is a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions. Ragsdale opened with a 33-14 win over Southern Guilford, but fell behind early because of miscues in a 48-12 loss to Dudley in Week 2. Northern Guilford was dominated 34-0 in a season-opening loss at Grimsley, but bounced back by grinding out a 16-14 win at Page. Momentum would seem to be on the Nighthawks' side as they play their first home game, while Ragsdale faces its first road test.
Predictions: Sirera — Northern Guilford, 31-27 Turkin — Northern Guilford, 32-14
OTHER GAMES
No. 1 Reidsville (2-0) at Morehead (1-1)
Sirera: Reidsville, 43-6 Turkin: Reidsville, 65-7
No. 7 High Point Christian (3-0) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (2-0), 7 p.m.
Sirera: High Point Christian, 38-10 Turkin: High Point Christian, 28-27
High Point Central (0-2) at No. 10 Southwest Guilford (1-1)
Sirera: Southwest Guilford, 35-27 Turkin: SouthwestGuilford, 14-13
Andrews (2-0) at Smith (0-2)
Sirera: Andrews, 26-13 Turkin: Andrews, 42-10
Bishop McGuinness (0-2) at West Wilkes (0-2)
Sirera: Bishop McGuinness, 20-13 Turkin: Bishop McGuinness, 14-12
East Forsyth (2-0) at Mount Tabor (1-1)
Sirera: East Forsyth, 37-14 Turkin: East Forsyth, 28-7
McMichael (0-2) at Boonville Starmount (1-1)
Sirera: Starmount, 41-6 Turkin: Starmount, 14-13
Northeast Guilford (1-1) at Southern Guilford (1-1)
Sirera: Northeast Guilford, 23-13 Turkin: Northeast Guilford, 21-20
Parkland (2-0) at Glenn (1-1)
Sirera: Parkland, 27-23 Turkin: Parkland, 17-12
Western Guilford (1-1) at Rockingham County (1-1)
Sirera: Rockingham County, 13-10 Turkin: Western Guilford, 14-13
Last week
Sirera — 14-3 (25-8 overall, .758). Turkin — 13-4 (26-7 overall, .788).
