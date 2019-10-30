Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
No. 9 Ragsdale (4-5, 2-0 Metro 4-A) at No. 1 Grimsley (8-1, 2-0)
The essentials: Ragsdale is playing for the Metro 4-A championship in the final two weeks of the season for the third straight year, but coach Johnny Boykin's Tigers have yet to claim the crown after losing to Page in 2017 and 2018. With a trip to winless High Point Central to close the regular season, this is another great opportunity for Ragsdale. The challenge will be slowing a Grimsley team that has outscored opponents 399-142 and whose only loss was 21-20 to 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champion East Forsyth. The Whirlies are rolling, but they can't afford to look ahead to their regular-season finale at Page.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Grimsley, 35-17 Spencer Turkin — Grimsley, 55-24
No. 3 Dudley (7-2, 2-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at No. 6 Southwest Guilford (6-3, 2-1)
The essentials: This game is huge for both teams in a Piedmont Triad 3-A title race that also includes Mount Tabor and Parkland. If Dudley wins this game, the Panthers need either Parkland (tonight) or Southwest Guilford (Nov. 8) to beat Mount Tabor and they need to take care of business Nov. 8 at Western Guilford to claim at least a share of the conference championship. With a home game Nov. 8 against Mount Tabor, Southwest controls its own fate. Win out and the Cowboys can do no worse than a share of the crown.
Predictions: Sirera — Dudley, 27-21 Turkin — Dudley, 24-14
Williams (5-4, 2-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (6-3, 4-0)
The essentials: With only a trip to Southwestern Randolph (1-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-6) left after this game, Southeast Guilford is a virtual lock to claim the conference title. The Falcons have won their last four after a brutal non-conference schedule that included losses to Scotland (8-1), Grimsley (8-1) and Dudley (7-2). The common denominator in those defeats was offensive struggles, as the Falcons were held to a total of nine points. They've been much more productive as the health of their offensive line has improved and RBs Jalen Fairley and Deron McQuitty have taken charge.
Predictions: Sirera — Southeast Guilford, 31-13 Turkin — Southeast Guilford, 21-7
Southern Alamance (6-3, 3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (5-4, 2-2)
The essentials: Southern Guilford still has a shot at a second-place finish in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A, but it won't be easy. The Storm must win this one and defeat Eastern Guilford in its regular-season finale. The good news is that both games are at C.K. Siler Stadium and Southern's offense has found a healthy balance in recent weeks. RB Jordan Wilson (641 yards, 4 TDs), QB Myles Crisp (516 yards, 6 TDs) and RB Desmond Thompson (435 yards, 4 TDs) give coach Jason Bradley three viable options on the ground, while a passing game that has produced 1,380 yards and 14 TDs via Crisp and backup Conway McCoury has kept defenses guessing.
Predictions: Sirera — Southern Alamance, 28-20 Turkin — Southern Alamance, 28-14
Other games
No. 2 Reidsville (8-1, 2-0 Mid-State 2-A) at Cummings (1-8, 1-1)
Sirera: Reidsville, 55-6 Turkin: Reidsville, 60-0
No. 3 Northeast Guilford (7-2, 4-1 Mid-State 3-A) at McMichael (0-9, 0-5)
Sirera: Northeast Guilford, 38-0 Turkin: Northeast Guilford, 42-0
Morehead (3-6, 1-4 Mid-State 3-A) at No. 7 Northern Guilford (6-3, 3-2)
Sirera: Northern Guilford, 27-17 Turkin: Northern Guilford, 35-20
Raleigh Wake Christian (5-5) at No. 8 High Point Christian (7-3), NCISAA Division II playoffs, 7 p.m.
Sirera: High Point Christian, 31-10 Turkin: High Point Christian, 35-21
Andrews (4-5, 1-3 PAC 7 2-A) at Trinity (0-9, 0-4)
Sirera: Andrews, 48-7 Turkin: Andrews, 14-0
Bishop McGuinness (2-7, 1-2 Northwest 1-A) at Mount Airy (7-2, 3-0)
Sirera: Mount Airy, 39-13 Turkin: Mount Airy, 42-0
Davie County (5-4, 2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A) at East Forsyth (7-2, 1-2)
Sirera: East Forsyth, 33-24 Turkin: East Forsyth, 28-21
Northwest Guilford (2-7, 0-3 Metro 4-A) at High Point Central (0-9, 0-2)
Sirera: Northwest Guilford, 42-20 Turkin: Northwest Guilford, 28-7
Reynolds (3-6, 0-3 Central Piedmont 4-A) at Glenn (6-3, 2-1)
Sirera: Glenn, 27-7 Turkin: Glenn, 21-14
Rockingham County (2-7, 1-4 Mid-State 3-A) at Person (2-7, 2-3)
Sirera: Rockingham County, 23-21 Turkin: Person, 35-31
Smith (1-8, 0-3 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Western Guilford (4-5, 0-3)
Sirera: Western Guilford, 31-20 Turkin: Western Guilford, 30-14
Not playing this week
No. 10 Eastern Guilford (5-5, 3-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A), Page (3-7, 2-1 Metro 4-A)
Last week
Sirera — 13-4 (122-28 overall, .813). Turkin — 13-4 (123-27 overall, .820).
