Kickoffs 7:30 p.m. unless noted
No. 4 Southwest Guilford (4-2, 0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Parkland (4-2, 0-0)
The essentials: Southwest Guilford has yet to play a complete game, but the Cowboys have scored at least 35 points in three of their last four games with Jaden Rogers settling in at quarterback. Speaking of quarterbacks, Parkland has one of the most dangerous dual-threats in the Triad in junior Camian Shell. Southwest must contain Shell and limit turnovers if it wants to get off to a 1-0 start in the Piedmont Triad 3-A and mark itself as a title contender.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Parkland, 23-20 Spencer Turkin — Parkland, 35-28
No. 6 Southeast Guilford (3-3, 1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at Southern Alamance (5-2, 2-0)
The essentials: The Mid-Piedmont 3-A is wide open this year, with at least four teams — including these two — contending for the championship. A road win would give Southeast Guilford a huge lift heading into its annual showdown with Eastern Guilford next week. The Falcons need improved QB play from Walter Kuhlenkamp and/or Jordan Farmer to make that happen. Southern Alamance has been unusually balanced on offense for a Fritz Hessenthaler-coached team, averaging 186 yards on the ground and 170 through the air, but still has the meat of its league schedule ahead.
Predictions: Sirera — Southern Alamance, 28-20 Turkin — Southeast Guilford, 28-27
Eastern Alamance (6-0, 2-0 Mid-State 3-A) at No. 8 Northern Guilford (4-2, 1-1)
The essentials: While Northern Guilford's loss last Friday at Northeast Guilford took some of the luster off this game, it's still a big one for both teams. If the Nighthawks beat Eastern Alamance they are right back in the Mid-State 3-A title race. An Eagles victory would likely make their trip to Western Alamance on Nov. 1 the conference championship game. The key for Northern Guilford will be re-establishing its running game, because the Nighthawks don't want to get into a shootout with an Eastern Alamance team that averages 47.8 points per game.
Predictions: Sirera — Eastern Alamance, 31-17 Turkin — Eastern Alamance, 28-0
Page (1-6, 0-0 Metro 4-A) at Northwest Guilford (2-4, 0-0)
The essentials: It's the first week of conference play for both of these young teams, but the loser will have an uphill fight to make the playoffs. Page is finally through with one of the state's toughest non-conference schedules, and the Pirates have the scars to prove it. Still, there's still enough talent on the roster to make a late run in a down year for the Metro. Northwest Guilford has lost four straight and given up 191 points (47.8 per game) in the process. A win against Page could restore the Vikings' confidence.
Predictions: Sirera — Page, 28-17 Turkin — Page, 28-24
Other games
High Point Central (0-7, 0-0 Metro 4-A) at No. 1 Grimsley (6-1, 0-0)
Sirera: Grimsley, 37-6 Turkin: Grimsley, 42-14
Smith (1-5, 0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at No. 3 Dudley (5-1, 0-0)
Sirera: Dudley, 41-13 Turkin: Dudley, 42-7
No. 5 Northeast Guilford (4-2, 1-1 Mid-State 3-A) at Rockingham County (2-4, 1-1)
Sirera: Northeast Guilford, 27-13 Turkin: Northeast Guilford, 35-10
Matthews Covenant Day (2-5) at No. 7 High Point Christian (5-2), 7 p.m.
Sirera: High Point Christian, 38-7 Turkin: High Point Christian, 28-0
Asheboro (1-5, 0-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (4-3, 2-0)
Sirera: Eastern Guilford, 31-20 Turkin: Eastern Guilford, 27-7
Mount Tabor (3-3, 0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at No. 10 Western Guilford (4-2, 0-0)
Sirera: Mount Tabor, 21-13 Turkin: Mount Tabor, 28-0
Andrews (4-2, 1-0 PAC 7 2-A) at Eastern Randolph (6-1, 2-0)
Sirera: Eastern Randolph, 28-21 Turkin: Andrews, 28-27
Bishop McGuinness (1-5, 0-0 Northwest 1-A) at East Surry (6-0, 0-0)
Sirera: East Surry, 51-6 Turkin: East Surry, 42-0
Glenn (4-2, 0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A) at Reagan (6-0, 0-0)
Sirera: Reagan, 27-10 Turkin: Reagan, 42-14
Morehead (2-4, 0-2 Mid-State 3-A) at McMichael (0-6, 0-2)
Sirera: Morehead, 35-14 Turkin: Morehead, 14-0
Southwestern Randolph (2-5, 0-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at Southern Guilford (3-3, 0-1)
Sirera: Southern Guilford, 23-17 Turkin: Southern Guilford, 21-14
West Forsyth (6-0, 0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A) at East Forsyth (6-0, 0-0)
Sirera: East Forsyth, 28-17 Turkin: East Forsyth, 33-31
Not playing this week
No. 2 Reidsville (6-1), Ragsdale (2-5)
Last week
Sirera — 12-2 (83-18 overall, .822). Turkin — 13-1 (84-17 overall, .832).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.