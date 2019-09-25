All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (5-0) at KNIGHTDALE (5-0), 7 p.m.
The essentials: How do the Whirlies tune up for a showdown with 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champion East Forsyth on Oct. 4? By traveling to the eastern part of Wake County to face unbeaten Knightdale. The Knights average 287 yards per game on the ground and have rushed for 26 of their 30 touchdowns, albeit against a weak schedule, but Grimsley's defense has been strong against the run. If the Whirlies can get Knightdale behind the chains and force the Knights to throw, Grimsley should come home with a win.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Grimsley, 28-13 Spencer Turkin — Grimsley, 28-21
EAST SURRY (5-0) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (5-0)
The essentials: The Rams have passed every nonconference test this year with flying colors, but this is their toughest opponent yet. North Carolina TE commit Jefferson Boaz, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound athlete, presents some unique challenges as East Surry's quarterback. Boaz has passed for 1,360 yards with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 160 yards and 8 TDs. The question for the Cardinals is whether they can score enough points to keep up with a Reidsville team that is averaging 51.8 per game.
Predictions: Sirera — Reidsville, 41-21 Turkin — Reidsville, 35-27
NO. 6 NORTHEAST GUILFORD (3-1, 0-0 Mid-State 3-A) at EASTERN ALAMANCE (4-0, 0-0)
The essentials: The Rams have flown under the radar in a start that has been fueled by defense. Northeast will be challenged by an Eagles team that averages 50.8 points per game. If the Rams are going to repeat last year's upset win over Eastern Alamance, they will need to score more than the 21.5 points they are averaging. A Northeast win in the first week of Mid-State 3-A play would throw the conference race wide open and make next week's home game against Northern Guilford even bigger for the Rams.
Predictions: Sirera — Eastern Alamance, 31-14 Turkin — Eastern Alamance, 42-14
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA. (4-0) at NO. 9 PAGE (1-4), 7 p.m.
The essentials: No one can question the quality of the Pirates' nonconference opponents this season. After a 43-7 loss at East Forsyth on Friday, Page plays host to four-time defending Virginia Group 5A champion Highland Springs, which hasn't lost since the first week of the 2017 season, before playing host to unbeaten Class 4-AA power West Forsyth on Oct. 4. The Springers are holding opponents to an average of 8 points per game this season and are equally effective running and passing. Any Pirates upset hopes hinge on a big game by QB Javondre Paige.
Predictions: Sirera — Highland Springs, 38-13 Turkin — Highland Springs, 42-24
OTHER GAMES
South Iredell (2-3) at No. 3 Dudley (4-1)
Sirera: Dudley, 33-0 Turkin: Dudley, 21-14
McMichael (0-4, 0-0 Mid-State 3-A) at No. 4 Northern Guilford (3-1, 0-0)
Sirera: Northern Guilford, 42-6 Turkin: Northern Guilford, 35-0
No. 7 High Point Christian (4-1) at Asheville School (1-4), 7 p.m.
Sirera: High Point Christian, 47-7 Turkin: High Point Christian, 28-0
Asheboro (1-3, 0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 8 Southeast Guilford (2-3, 0-0)
Sirera: Southeast Guilford, 27-13 Turkin: Southeast Guilford, 28-7
Williams (3-2, 0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 10 Eastern Guilford (2-3, 0-0)
Sirera: Eastern Guilford, 21-20 Turkin: Williams, 28-27
Bishop McGuinness (1-4) at Bartlett Yancey (5-0)
Sirera: Bartlett Yancey, 20-13 Turkin: Bartlett Yancey, 31-7
Glenn (2-2) at High Point Central (0-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Sirera: Glenn, 31-17 Turkin: Glenn, 24-0
Jordan-Matthews (1-4, 0-0 PAC 7 2-A) at Andrews (3-1, 0-0)
Sirera: Andrews, 38-6 Turkin: Andrews, 27-23
Mount Tabor (2-3) at Ragsdale (2-3)
Sirera: Mount Tabor, 21-13 Turkin: Mount Tabor, 23-14
Person (0-4, 0-0 Mid-State 3-A) at Morehead (2-2, 0-0)
Sirera: Morehead, 27-7 Turkin: Morehead, 21-20
Rockingham County (1-3, 0-0 Mid-State 3-A) at Western Alamance (3-1, 0-0)
Sirera: Western Alamance, 45-13 Turkin: Western Alamance, 30-0
Smith (1-4) at Raleigh Wakefield (3-2), 7 p.m.
Sirera: Wakefield, 27-10 Turkin: Wakefield, 42-7
Not playing this week
No. 5 Southwest Guilford (3-2), East Forsyth (5-0), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Southern Guilford (3-2), Western Guilford (3-2)
Last week
Sirera — 7-2 (57-14 overall, .803). Turkin — 7-2 (58-13 overall, .817).
