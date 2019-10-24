Kickoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
Parkland (6-2, 2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at No. 3 Dudley (6-2, 1-1)
The essentials: After dropping a 21-20 decision at Mount Tabor, Dudley needs a win to stay in the Piedmont 3-A title race. The Panthers must do a better job of limiting mistakes after they committed three turnovers and saw two touchdowns wiped out by penalties against Mount Tabor. Their challenge defensively is limiting big plays by Parkland QB Camian Shell, who threw for 237 yards last year against Dudley and kept numerous plays alive with his running ability. The Dudley offense has been inconsistent, but has the weapons to break out against the Mustangs.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Dudley, 26-21 Spencer Turkin — Dudley, 28-27
No. 4 Southeast Guilford (5-3, 3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (5-3, 2-1)
The essentials: Southeast Guilford has won its last three games, averaging nearly 41 points in the process. The return of junior QB Zion Fleming from an injury has helped, but the key has been the Falcons' commitment to running the ball behind a strong line with juniors Jalen Fairley (893 yards, 8 TDs) and Deron McQuitty (529 yards, 4 TDs). Southeast has also been opportunistic on defense, forcing nine interceptions and recovering six fumbles. Southern Guilford has won four of its last five games with a balanced offense led by junior QB Myles Crisp (797 yards passing, 506 rushing, 18 total TDs) and RBs Jordan Wilson (627 yards, 4 TDs) and Desmond Thompson (401 yards, 4 TDs), but this is the Storm's toughest test to date.
Predictions: Sirera — Southeast Guilford, 37-14 Turkin — Southeast Guilford, 32-14
Western Alamance (7-1, 4-0 Mid-State 3-A) at No. 4 Northeast Guilford (6-2, 3-1)
The essentials: Northeast Guilford can make the Mid-State 3-A title race very interesting with a win against Western Alamance, which faces co-leader Eastern Alamance next week, but it won't be easy. The Warriors have won their last six games behind a running game that averages 222 yards per game and a defense that has 30 sacks, 11 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and four blocked kicks. The Rams have been on a run of their own, winning three straight and averaging 47.3 points in those victories. They'll need to establish their running game with RBs Trevon Hester (980 yards, 11 TDs) and Kobie Perez (434 yards, 3 TDs), and QB Justin Wilson must complete just enough passes to keep Western Alamance from loading the box.
Predictions: Sirera — Western Alamance, 24-21 Turkin — Western Alamance, 28-14
No. 6 High Point Christian (7-2, 3-0 NCISAA Piedmont) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (6-3, 3-0), 7 p.m.
The essentials: High Point Christian heads into its regular-season finale against the team that ended its 2018 in the playoffs. Metrolina Christian is talented but turnover-prone, with 10 interceptions thrown and nine fumbles lost. The Warriors also have forced 21 turnovers, but they've struggled defensively against the better teams on their schedule. High Point Christian has an offense that can cause problems for opponents, even with QB Luke Homol (ankle) sidelined. That's because John Saunders has been outstanding since moving from receiver back to quarterback and WR Brycen Thomas (32 catches, 631 yards, 9 TDs) remains a home run threat. The Cougars have as good a linebacking corps as there is in the area, with Wistar Allen and Chase and Colby Cox, and Malik Puryear is a big-time defensive end.
Predictions: Sirera — High Point Christian, 30-27 Turkin — High Point Christian, 21-20
Northwest Guilford (2-6, 0-2 Metro 4-A) at Ragsdale (3-5, 1-0)
The essentials: A 45-35 win over Page last Friday thrust Ragsdale back into the Metro 4-A title picture, but the Tigers have to hold serve at home this week against Northwest Guilford to build on that win. The question is which Ragsdale team will show up: the one that beat Page or the one that lost 26-6 at Glenn in its previous game. Northwest is left to play a spoiler role with a young team. The Vikings should be able to finish with wins over High Point Central and Asheboro, so a win over Ragsdale could give them some momentum. Regardless of how his team finishes, senior WR-KR Brandon Thomas (64 receptions, 9 TDs, KOR TD) is worth the price of admission.
Predictions: Sirera — Ragsdale, 35-21 Turkin — Ragsdale, 35-14
Other games
Graham (0-9, 0-2 Mid-State 2-A) at No. 2 Reidsville (7-1, 1-0)
Sirera: Reidsville, 61-0 Turkin: Reidsville, 42-0
Western Guilford (4-4, 0-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at No. 7 Southwest Guilford (5-3, 1-1)
Sirera: Southwest Guilford, 27-13 Turkin: Southwest Guilford, 41-27
No. 8 Northern Guilford (5-3, 2-2 Mid-State 3-A) at Rockingham County (2-6, 1-3)
Sirera: Northern Guilford, 33-7 Turkin: Northern Guilford, 35-7
Southern Alamance (5-3, 2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (5-4, 3-1)
Sirera: Southern Alamance, 28-20 Turkin: Southern Alamance, 30-10
Andrews (4-4, 1-2 PAC 7 2-A) at Providence Grove (6-3, 2-2)
Sirera: Providence Grove, 33-20 Turkin: Providence Grove, 28-0
East Forsyth (7-1, 1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A) at Reagan (7-1, 1-1)
Sirera: East Forsyth, 28-20 Turkin: East Forsyth, 33-30
Eastern Alamance (8-0, 4-0 Mid-State 3-A) at Morehead (3-5, 1-3)
Sirera: Eastern Alamance, 51-17 Turkin: Eastern Alamance, 45-7
Glenn (5-3, 1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A) at Davie County (5-3, 2-0)
Sirera: Davie County, 21-17 Turkin: Davie County, 42-14
High Point Central (0-8, 0-1 Metro 4-A) at Page (2-7, 1-1 Metro 4-A)
Sirera: Page, 38-20 Turkin: Page, 28-7
Person (1-7, 1-3 Mid-State 3-A) at McMichael (0-8, 0-4)
Sirera: Person, 28-14 Turkin: Person, 7-6
Smith (1-7, 0-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at Mount Tabor (5-3, 2-0)
Sirera: Mount Tabor, 35-6 Turkin: Mount Tabor, 28-0
South Stokes (5-3, 1-1 Northwest 1-A) at Bishop McGuinness (2-6, 1-1)
Sirera: South Stokes, 38-20 Turkin: South Stokes, 33-10
Not playing this week
No. 1 Grimsley (8-1, 2-0 Metro 4-A)
Last week
Sirera — 13-3 (109-24 overall, .820). Turkin — 13-3 (110-23 overall, .827).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.