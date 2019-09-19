All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
NO. 10 EASTERN GUILFORD (2-2) at NO. 2 REIDSVILLE (4-0)
The essentials: After starting with three road games, Reidsville is in the midst of a six-game homestand before finishing with two on the road. Eastern Guilford is the best team the Rams have faced, but the Wildcats are coming off back-to-back losses to Grimsley and Page and need to get their confidence back. Playing the 2018 NCHSAA Class 2-A champions, who have outscored opponents 210-6, might not be the best way to do that.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Reidsville, 41-14 Spencer Turkin — Reidsville, 60-7
NO. 3 DUDLEY (3-1) at NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (2-2)
The essentials: Southeast Guilford beat Dudley twice last season, and the Panthers say they have "business" with the Falcons this year. Dudley has outscored opponents 118-40 since a 42-13 season-opening loss at West Forsyth and sophomore QB Jahmier Slade seems to be finding his rhythm in the passing game, although South Carolina WR commit Mike Wyman (9 catches, 113 yards) needs to get more touches. It will be interesting to see if Southeast sophomore Jordan Farmer gets more snaps at quarterback after providing a spark off the bench in Friday's 23-6 loss at Grimsley.
Predictions: Sirera — Dudley, 27-21 Turkin — Dudley, 21-20
NO. 7 RAGSDALE (2-2) at NO. 10 NORTHEAST GUILFORD (2-2)
The essentials: Ragsdale has been up and down, with wins over Southern Guilford and Southwest Guilford and losses to Dudley and Northern Guilford. The Tigers are still looking for consistency. Northeast Guilford had an extra week to prepare for this matchup, and coach Earl Bates should have his Rams ready to go before they head into Mid-State 3-A Conference play Sept. 27.
Predictions: Sirera — Ragsdale, 17-13 Turkin — Ragsdale, 14-13
NO. 6 PAGE (1-3) at EAST FORSYTH (4-0)
The essentials: Page got its first win Friday night at Eastern Guilford, but heads into a brutal three-game stretch (the other games are against Highland Springs, Va., and West Forsyth) that starts with this trip to Kernersville to face the 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champions. The Pirates will need their best defensive effort of the season to stay in this one. East Forsyth has one of the biggest, most physical teams in the Triad and features QB Ty Lyles and RB Ahmani Marshall (Wake Forest commit).
Predictions: Sirera — East Forsyth, 35-14 Turkin — East Forsyth, 50-14
OTHER GAMES
No. 1 Grimsley (4-0) at Smith (1-3)
Sirera: Grimsley, 51-6 Turkin: Grimsley, 42-0
No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-2) at Northwest Guilford (2-2)
Sirera: Southwest Guilford, 26-21 Turkin: Southwest Guilford, 28-14
Atkins (1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4)
Sirera: Bishop McGuinness, 31-27 Turkin: Bishop McGuinness, 7-6
High Point Central (0-4) at Andrews (2-1)
Sirera: Andrews, 34-28 Turkin: Andrews, 21-20
Southern Guilford (2-2) at Western Guilford (3-1)
Sirera: Western Guilford, 21-13 Turkin: Western Guilford, 21-20
Not playing this week
No. 4 Northern Guilford (3-1), No. 9 High Point Christian (4-1), Glenn (2-2), McMichael (0-4), Morehead (2-2), Rockingham County (1-3)
Last week
Sirera — 13-2 (50-12 overall, .806). Turkin — 12-3 (51-11 overall, .823).
