WESTERN GUILFORD HORNETS

Coach: Brian Terwilliger (second year)

Conference: Piedmont Triad 3-A

2018 record: 1-10 overall, 1-5 Piedmont Triad 3-A

Opener: Morehead, Aug. 23

