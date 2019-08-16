Southwest Guilford athletics logo

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD COWBOYS

Coach: Chuck Doak (first year)

Conference: Piedmont Triad 3-A

2018 record: 8-4 overall, 3-3 Piedmont Triad 3-A; reached NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs.

Opener: Reynolds, Aug. 23

