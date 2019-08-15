SOUTHEAST GUILFORD FALCONS
Coach: Kennedy Tinsley (third year)
Conference: Mid-Piedmont 3-A
2018 record: 14-2 overall, 6-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A; reached NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game.
Opener: at Scotland, Aug. 23
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Coach: Kennedy Tinsley (third year)
Conference: Mid-Piedmont 3-A
2018 record: 14-2 overall, 6-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A; reached NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game.
Opener: at Scotland, Aug. 23
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.