Southeast Guilford athletics logo

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD FALCONS

Coach: Kennedy Tinsley (third year)

Conference: Mid-Piedmont 3-A

2018 record: 14-2 overall, 6-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A; reached NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game.

Opener: at Scotland, Aug. 23

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments