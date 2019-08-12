Brandon Wiggins

Brandon Wiggins is heading into his fourth season as head football coach at Smith, where he was a standout player.

 Joe Sirera/News & Record

BEN L. SMITH GOLDEN EAGLES

Coach: Brandon Wiggins (fourth year)

Conference: Piedmont Triad 3-A

2018 record: 3-8 overall, 2-4 Piedmont Triad 3-A

Opener: Northwest Guilford, Aug. 23

