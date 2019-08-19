Eastern Alamance and Page scrimmage (copy)

Page football coach Jared Rolfes directs his team during a scrimmage against Eastern Alamance in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

PAGE PIRATES

Coach: Jared Rolfes (third year)

Conference: Metro 4-A

2018 record: 6-6 overall, 4-0 Metro 4-A; reached NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs.

Opener: At Davie, Aug. 23

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments