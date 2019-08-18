Northern Guilford athletics logo

NORTHERN GUILFORD NIGHTHAWKS

Coach: Erik Westberg (fourth year)

Conference: Metro 4-A

2018 record: 8-4 overall, 5-2 Mid-State 3-A; reached NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs.

Opener: At Grimsley, Aug. 23

