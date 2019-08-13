Earl Bates (copy)

Earl Bates is heading into his third season as Northeast Guilford's football coach.

 Joe Sirera/News & Record

NORTHEAST GUILFORD RAMS

Coach: Earl Bates (third year)

Conference: Mid-State 3-A

2018 record: 6-6; reached NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.

Opener: Eastern Guilford, Aug. 23

