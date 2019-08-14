Lin Stadler

Lin Stadler is entering his fourth season as Morehead's football coach.

 Joe Sirera/News & Record

MOREHEAD PANTHERS

Coach: Lin Stadler (fourth year)

Conference: Mid-State 3-A (Morehead will compete as a Class 2-A team)

2018 record: 6-6 overall, 4-3 Mid-State 3-A; reached NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.

Opener: at Western Guilford, Aug. 23

