McMichael athletics logo

McMICHAEL PHOENIX

Coach: Daniel Bradford (second year)

Conference: Mid-State 3-A (McMichael will compete as a Class 2-A team)

2018 record: 0-10 overall, 0-7 Mid-State 3-A

Opener: at Andrews, Aug. 22

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments