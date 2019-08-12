High Point Christian athletics logo

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN COUGARS

Coach: Scott Bell (sixth year)

Conference: NCISAA

2018 record: 8-4; reached NCISAA Division II semifinals.

Opener: Charlotte Commonwealth, Friday

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments