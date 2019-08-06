High Point Central athletics logo

HIGH POINT CENTRAL BISON

Coach: Wayne Jones (13th year)

Conference: Metro 4-A

2018 record: 3-8 overall, 0-4 Metro 4-A

Opener: Reidsville, Aug. 23

