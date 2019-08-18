Grimsley athletics logo

GRIMSLEY WHIRLIES

Coach: Darryl Brown (fourth year)

Conference: Metro 4-A

2018 record: 7-6 overall, 3-1 Metro 4-A; reached third round of NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs.

Opener: Northern Guilford, Aug. 23

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments