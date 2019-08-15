Eastern Guilford athletics logo

EASTERN GUILFORD WILDCATS

Coach: Tony Aguilar (first year)

Conference: Mid-Piedmont 3-A

2018 record: 10-3 overall, 5-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A; reached second round of NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs.

Opener: at Northeast Guilford, Aug. 23

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments