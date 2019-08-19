Dudley athletics logo
Wade, Artimuss J

DUDLEY PANTHERS

Coach: Steven Davis (16th year)

Conference: Piedmont Triad 3-A

2018 record: 10-4 overall, 4-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A; reached third round of NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs.

Opener: At West Forsyth, Aug. 23

