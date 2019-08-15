Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:
1. DUDLEY
2018 record: 10-4
Points: 77
Opener: At West Forsyth, Aug. 23
2. REIDSVILLE
2018 record: 16-0
Points: 70
Opener: At High Point Central, Aug. 23
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
2018 record: 14-2
Points: 53
Opener: At Scotland, Aug. 23
4. GRIMSLEY
2018 record: 7-6
Points: 52
Opener: No. 6 Northern Guilford, Aug. 23
5. PAGE
2018 record: 6-6
Points: 50
Opener: At Davie, Aug. 23
T6. EASTERN GUILFORD
2018 record: 10-3
Points: 29
Opener: At Northeast Guilford, Aug. 23
T6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
2018 record: 8-4
Points: 29
Opener: At No. 4 Grimsley, Aug. 23
8. RAGSDALE
2018 record: 7-5
Points: 26
Opener: Southern Guilford, Aug. 23
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
2018 record: 8-4
Points: 17
Opener: Charlotte Commonwealth, tonight
10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
2018 record: 8-4
Points: 14
Opener: Reynolds, Aug. 23
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (points in parentheses): Smith (10), Northeast Guilford (9), Northwest Guilford (3), Bishop McGuinness (1).
The HSXtra Top 10 will be released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com starting Aug. 26.