Northern, Dudley meet at Dudley football jamboree (copy)

Coach Steven Davis' Dudley Panthers open the season ranked No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. DUDLEY

2018 record: 10-4

Points: 77

Opener: At West Forsyth, Aug. 23

2. REIDSVILLE

2018 record: 16-0

Points: 70

Opener: At High Point Central, Aug. 23

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

2018 record: 14-2

Points: 53

Opener: At Scotland, Aug. 23

4. GRIMSLEY

2018 record: 7-6

Points: 52

Opener: No. 6 Northern Guilford, Aug. 23

5. PAGE

2018 record: 6-6

Points: 50

Opener: At Davie, Aug. 23

T6. EASTERN GUILFORD

2018 record: 10-3

Points: 29

Opener: At Northeast Guilford, Aug. 23

T6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

2018 record: 8-4

Points: 29

Opener: At No. 4 Grimsley, Aug. 23

8. RAGSDALE

2018 record: 7-5

Points: 26

Opener: Southern Guilford, Aug. 23

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

2018 record: 8-4

Points: 17

Opener: Charlotte Commonwealth, tonight

10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

2018 record: 8-4

Points: 14

Opener: Reynolds, Aug. 23

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (points in parentheses): Smith (10), Northeast Guilford (9), Northwest Guilford (3), Bishop McGuinness (1).

The HSXtra Top 10 will be released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com starting Aug. 26.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments