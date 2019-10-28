Northeast Guilford football practice (copy)

Coach Earl Bates has guided Northeast Guilford to a 7-2 record and the No. 3 ranking in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Grimsley and Reidsville remain 1-2 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, while Northeast Guilford jumped over Dudley into the No. 3 spot on the strength of the Rams' 17-13 win over Western Alamance.

The marquee games this week are: No. 9 Ragsdale at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 4 Dudley at No. 6 Southwest Guilford, Raleigh Wake Christian at No. 8 High Point Christian in the first round of the NCISAA Division II playoffs and Southern Alamance at No. 10 Southern Guilford.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 8-1

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-1

Last week: 2

Friday: At Cummings

3. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 7-2

Last week: T4

Friday: At McMichael

4. DUDLEY

Record: 7-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 6 Southwest Guilford

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-3

Last week: T4

Friday: Williams

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 6-3

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 3 Dudley

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-3

Last week: 8

Friday: Morehead

8. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 7-3

Last week: 6

Friday: Raleigh Wake Christian, NCISAA Division II playoffs

9. RAGSDALE

Record: 4-5

Last week: NR

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

T10. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-5

Last week: 9

Next: At No. 10 Southern Guilford, Nov. 8

T10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-4

Last week: 10

Friday: Southern Alamance

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.

