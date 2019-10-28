Grimsley and Reidsville remain 1-2 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, while Northeast Guilford jumped over Dudley into the No. 3 spot on the strength of the Rams' 17-13 win over Western Alamance.
The marquee games this week are: No. 9 Ragsdale at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 4 Dudley at No. 6 Southwest Guilford, Raleigh Wake Christian at No. 8 High Point Christian in the first round of the NCISAA Division II playoffs and Southern Alamance at No. 10 Southern Guilford.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 8-1
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-1
Last week: 2
Friday: At Cummings
3. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 7-2
Last week: T4
Friday: At McMichael
4. DUDLEY
Record: 7-2
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 6 Southwest Guilford
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-3
Last week: T4
Friday: Williams
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 6-3
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 3 Dudley
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-3
Last week: 8
Friday: Morehead
8. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 7-3
Last week: 6
Friday: Raleigh Wake Christian, NCISAA Division II playoffs
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 4-5
Last week: NR
Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley
T10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-5
Last week: 9
Next: At No. 10 Southern Guilford, Nov. 8
T10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-4
Last week: 10
Friday: Southern Alamance
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.
