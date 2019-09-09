Grimsley vs Eastern prep football (copy)

Grimsley's Quentin Williamson carries a sledge hammer to represent the Grimsley defense as the Whirlies take the field before Friday night's 55-21 win over previously unbeaten Eastern Guilford.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

There's a new No. 1 team in this week's poll, as Grimsley edged Reidsville for the top spot. The Whirlies rolled to a 55-21 win over previously unbeaten Eastern Guilford.

Reidsville's opponents haven't exactly been stellar, but the Rams have outscored High Point Central, McMichael and Morehead 160-0, so they've held up their end.

This week's Top 10 matchups are No. 4 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley and No. 9 Northwest Guilford at No. 5 Northern Guilford.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 4 Southeast Guilford

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Rockingham County

3. DUDLEY

Record: 2-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Durham Hillside

4. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 10

Friday: Ragsdale

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 4-0

Last week: T7

Friday: Charlotte Country Day

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Page

T9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: NR

Next: Ragsdale, Sept. 20

T9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 5 Northern Guilford

DROPPED OUT: Page.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Page (0-3), Smith (1-2), Andrews (2-1), Ragsdale (1-2).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.

