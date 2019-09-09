There's a new No. 1 team in this week's poll, as Grimsley edged Reidsville for the top spot. The Whirlies rolled to a 55-21 win over previously unbeaten Eastern Guilford.
Reidsville's opponents haven't exactly been stellar, but the Rams have outscored High Point Central, McMichael and Morehead 160-0, so they've held up their end.
This week's Top 10 matchups are No. 4 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley and No. 9 Northwest Guilford at No. 5 Northern Guilford.
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 3-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 4 Southeast Guilford
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 3-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Rockingham County
3. DUDLEY
Record: 2-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Durham Hillside
4. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 10
Friday: Ragsdale
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-0
Last week: T7
Friday: Charlotte Country Day
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 4
Friday: Page
T9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: NR
Next: Ragsdale, Sept. 20
T9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 5 Northern Guilford
DROPPED OUT: Page.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Page (0-3), Smith (1-2), Andrews (2-1), Ragsdale (1-2).
