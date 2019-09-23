Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football (copy)

Reidsville moved into a tie for the No. 1 spot in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 Football poll on the strength of its 59-16 win over Eastern Guilford on Friday night.

For two weeks, Grimsley held a one-point margin over Reidsville in the voting for the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. This week the teams share the No. 1 ranking after Reidsville rolled past Eastern Guilford 59-16 and Grimsley beat Smith 49-7.

Both top teams face unbeaten opponents Friday, with Reidsville playing host to East Surry and Grimsley traveling to Knightdale in eastern Wake County.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

T1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Knightdale

T1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 4-0

Last week: 2

Friday: East Surry

3. DUDLEY

Record: 4-1

Last week: 3

Friday: South Iredell

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 5

Friday: McMichael

5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 8

Next: At Andrews, Oct. 4

6. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: T10

Friday: At Eastern Alamance

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 4-1

Last week: 9

Friday: At Asheville School

8. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-3

Last week: 5

Friday: Asheboro

9. PAGE

Record: 1-4

Last week: 6

Next: Highland Springs (Va.)

10. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-3

Last week: T10

Friday: Williams

DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-3), Southern Guilford (3-2), Andrews (3-1), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Western Guilford (3-2).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.

