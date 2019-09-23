For two weeks, Grimsley held a one-point margin over Reidsville in the voting for the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. This week the teams share the No. 1 ranking after Reidsville rolled past Eastern Guilford 59-16 and Grimsley beat Smith 49-7.
Both top teams face unbeaten opponents Friday, with Reidsville playing host to East Surry and Grimsley traveling to Knightdale in eastern Wake County.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
T1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 5-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At Knightdale
T1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 4-0
Last week: 2
Friday: East Surry
3. DUDLEY
Record: 4-1
Last week: 3
Friday: South Iredell
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 5
Friday: McMichael
5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 8
Next: At Andrews, Oct. 4
6. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: T10
Friday: At Eastern Alamance
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-1
Last week: 9
Friday: At Asheville School
8. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-3
Last week: 5
Friday: Asheboro
9. PAGE
Record: 1-4
Last week: 6
Next: Highland Springs (Va.)
10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-3
Last week: T10
Friday: Williams
DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-3), Southern Guilford (3-2), Andrews (3-1), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Western Guilford (3-2).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.
