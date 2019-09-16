Grimsley kept its slim lead over Reidsville for the top spot in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 Poll. The Whirlies' defense was dominant in a 23-6 win over Southeast Guilford, while Reidsville gave up a point for the first time this year but still cruised past Rockingham County 50-6.
Reidsville plays host to No. 10 Eastern Guilford on Friday, while No. 3 Dudley visits No. 5 Southeast Guilford and No. 7 Ragsdale travels to No. 10 Northeast Guilford in other matchups between ranked teams.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 4-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At Smith
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 4-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 10 Eastern Guilford
3. DUDLEY
Record: 3-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 5
Next: McMichael, Sept. 27
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 3 Dudley
6. PAGE
Record: 1-3
Last week: NR
Friday: At East Forsyth
7. RAGSDALE
Record: 2-2
Last week: NR
Friday: At No. 10 Northeast Guilford
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: 6
Friday: At Northwest Guilford
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-1
Last week: 7
Next: At Asheville Christian, Sept. 27
T10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 2 Reidsville
T10. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 7 Ragsdale
DROPPED OUT: Northwest Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Northwest Guilford (2-2), Andrews (2-1), Western Guilford (3-1).
