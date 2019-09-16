Grimsley vs Southeast football (copy)

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown huddles with his team before facing Southeast Guilford on Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. The Whirlies won 23-6 to maintain their slim lead over Reidsville for the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Grimsley kept its slim lead over Reidsville for the top spot in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 Poll. The Whirlies' defense was dominant in a 23-6 win over Southeast Guilford, while Reidsville gave up a point for the first time this year but still cruised past Rockingham County 50-6.

Reidsville plays host to No. 10 Eastern Guilford on Friday, while No. 3 Dudley visits No. 5 Southeast Guilford and No. 7 Ragsdale travels to No. 10 Northeast Guilford in other matchups between ranked teams.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 4-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Smith

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 4-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 10 Eastern Guilford

3. DUDLEY

Record: 3-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 5

Next: McMichael, Sept. 27

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 3 Dudley

6. PAGE

Record: 1-3

Last week: NR

Friday: At East Forsyth

7. RAGSDALE

Record: 2-2

Last week: NR

Friday: At No. 10 Northeast Guilford

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 4-1

Last week: 7

Next: At Asheville Christian, Sept. 27

T10. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 2 Reidsville

T10. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 7 Ragsdale

DROPPED OUT: Northwest Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Northwest Guilford (2-2), Andrews (2-1), Western Guilford (3-1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.

