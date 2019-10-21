Southeast vs Eastern Guilford football (copy)

Southeast Guilford coach Kennedy Tinsley will lead his No. 4-ranked Falcons into a key Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference game Friday night at No. 10 Southern Guilford.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Another week, another HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll with Grimsley and Reidsville at the top. Only one point separated No. 3 Dudley from Northeast Guilford and Southeast Guilford, which shared the No. 4 spot.

The marquee games this week are: Parkland at Dudley, Western Alamance at Northeast Guilford, Southeast Guilford at No. 10 Southern Guilford and No. 6 High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 8-1

Last week: 1

Next: Ragsdale, Nov. 1

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 7-1

Last week: 2

Friday: Graham

3. DUDLEY

Record: 6-2

Last week: 3

Friday: Parkland

T4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 4

Friday: Western Alamance

T4. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 10 Southern Guilford

6. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 7-2

Last week: 7

Friday: At Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 9

Friday: Western Guilford

8. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Rockingham County

9. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-4

Last week: 6

Friday: Southern Alamance

10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: NR

Friday: No. 4 Southeast Guilford

DROPPED OUT: Western Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Ragsdale (3-5).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.

