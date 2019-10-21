Another week, another HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll with Grimsley and Reidsville at the top. Only one point separated No. 3 Dudley from Northeast Guilford and Southeast Guilford, which shared the No. 4 spot.
The marquee games this week are: Parkland at Dudley, Western Alamance at Northeast Guilford, Southeast Guilford at No. 10 Southern Guilford and No. 6 High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 8-1
Last week: 1
Next: Ragsdale, Nov. 1
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 7-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Graham
3. DUDLEY
Record: 6-2
Last week: 3
Friday: Parkland
T4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-2
Last week: 4
Friday: Western Alamance
T4. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 10 Southern Guilford
6. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 7-2
Last week: 7
Friday: At Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 9
Friday: Western Guilford
8. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At Rockingham County
9. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-4
Last week: 6
Friday: Southern Alamance
10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: NR
Friday: No. 4 Southeast Guilford
DROPPED OUT: Western Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Ragsdale (3-5).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.
