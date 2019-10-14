Northern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford (copy)

Jaydon Hall (middle) and Northeast Guilford are No. 4 in this week's edition of the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll.

 Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record

Grimsley, Reidsville and Dudley remain Nos. 1-3 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, and Northeast Guilford continues its rise to No. 4.

The marquee games this week are No. 6 Eastern Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford and No. 3 Dudley at Mount Tabor.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 7-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-1

Last week: 2

Friday: Carrboro

3. DUDLEY

Record: 6-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At Mount Tabor

4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 5

Friday: Morehead

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 6 Eastern Guilford

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 6-2

Last week: 7

Friday: At Huntersville SouthLake Christian

8. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Person

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 4

Friday: At Smith

10. PAGE

Record: 2-6

Last week: NR

Friday: At Ragsdale

DROPPED OUT: Western Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Southern Guilford (4-3), Western Guilford (4-3).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.

