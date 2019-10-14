Grimsley, Reidsville and Dudley remain Nos. 1-3 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, and Northeast Guilford continues its rise to No. 4.
The marquee games this week are No. 6 Eastern Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford and No. 3 Dudley at Mount Tabor.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 7-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At Northwest Guilford
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 6-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Carrboro
3. DUDLEY
Record: 6-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At Mount Tabor
4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 5
Friday: Morehead
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 6 Eastern Guilford
6. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 6-2
Last week: 7
Friday: At Huntersville SouthLake Christian
8. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At Person
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 4
Friday: At Smith
10. PAGE
Record: 2-6
Last week: NR
Friday: At Ragsdale
DROPPED OUT: Western Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Southern Guilford (4-3), Western Guilford (4-3).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.
