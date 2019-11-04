Grimsley and Reidsville remained 1-2 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, but Dudley jumped over Northeast Guilford into third on the strength of the Panthers' 49-6 win at previously No. 6 Southwest Guilford.
The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at Page, Mount Tabor at No. 8 Southwest Guilford, No. 7 Northern Guilford at Western Alamance, No. 10 Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford and No. 6 High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian in a NCISAA Division II semifinal.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 9-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At Page
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 9-1
Last week: 2
Friday: At Bartlett Yancey
3. DUDLEY
Record: 8-2
Last week: 4
Friday: At Western Guilford
4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 8-2
Last week: 3
Friday: Person
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 5
Friday: At Southwestern Randolph
6. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 8-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, NCISAA Division II semifinal
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 7
Friday: At Western Alamance
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 6-4
Last week: 6
Friday: Mount Tabor
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 4-6
Last week: 9
Friday: At High Point Central
10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-5
Last week: T10
Next: At Southern Guilford
DROPPED OUT
Southern Guilford
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Southern Guilford (5-5), Western Guilford (5-5).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.
