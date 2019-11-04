web dudley quick take 110119 (copy)

Dudley's Branson Adams escapes from Southwest Guilford's Caleb Curtain during their Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference game Friday night in High Point. Dudley rolled 49-6 and moved up to No. 3 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll.

 Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record

Grimsley and Reidsville remained 1-2 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, but Dudley jumped over Northeast Guilford into third on the strength of the Panthers' 49-6 win at previously No. 6 Southwest Guilford.

The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at Page, Mount Tabor at No. 8 Southwest Guilford, No. 7 Northern Guilford at Western Alamance, No. 10 Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford and No. 6 High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian in a NCISAA Division II semifinal.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 9-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At Page

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 9-1

Last week: 2

Friday: At Bartlett Yancey

3. DUDLEY

Record: 8-2

Last week: 4

Friday: At Western Guilford

4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 8-2

Last week: 3

Friday: Person

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 5

Friday: At Southwestern Randolph

6. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 8-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, NCISAA Division II semifinal

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 7

Friday: At Western Alamance

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 6-4

Last week: 6

Friday: Mount Tabor

9. RAGSDALE

Record: 4-6

Last week: 9

Friday: At High Point Central

10. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-5

Last week: T10

Next: At Southern Guilford

DROPPED OUT

Southern Guilford

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Southern Guilford (5-5), Western Guilford (5-5).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon Mondays at HSXtra.com.

