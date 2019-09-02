Reidsville at High Point Central (copy)

Reidsviille, led by longtime coach Jimmy Teague, remains No. 1 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. The Rams travel to Eden on Friday night to take on coach Lin Stadler's Morehead Panthers.

Reidsville and Grimsley remained 1-2, but the rest of the HSXtra.com Top 10 was volatile once again this week.

There are three Top 10 matchups Friday — No. 4 Eastern Guilford at No. 2 Grimsley, No. 7 Page at No. 3 Dudley and No. 9 Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford — so look for another shakeup in next week's poll.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Morehead

2. GRIMSLEY

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 4 Eastern Guilford

3. DUDLEY

Record: 1-1

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 7 Page

4. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 2 Grimsley

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: NR

Friday: Ragsdale

T7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 3-0

Last week: 9

Friday: At Raleigh Ravenscroft

T7. PAGE

Record: 0-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 3 Dudley

9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 6

Friday: High Point Central

DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (2-0), Ragsdale (1-1), Northeast Guilford (1-1).

The HSXtra Top 10 will be released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.

