Grimsley took care of business at Knightdale, but Reidsville was stunned by East Surry in Friday night's matchups of unbeatens. Those results moved Grimsley ahead of Reidsville into sole possession of first place in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. The Whirlies face fellow unbeaten East Forsyth in what is shaping up as the game of the year.
Reidsville, which is home Friday night against Mount Airy, dropped into a second-place tie with Dudley. The Panthers are idle before taking on rival Smith on Oct. 11 at Tarpley Stadium.
This week's only matchup of Top 10 teams is No. 4 Northern Guilford at No. 9 Northeast Guilford in a key Mid-State 3-A game.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 6-0
Last week: T1
Friday: East Forsyth
T2. DUDLEY
Record: 5-1
Last week: 3
Next: Smith, Oct. 11
T2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 5-1
Last week: T1
Friday: Mount Airy
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-1
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 9 Northeast Guilford
5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 5
Friday: At Andrews
6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 8
Next: At Southern Alamance, Oct. 11
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 5-1
Last week: 7
Friday: Charlotte Latin
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 10
Friday: At Southwestern Randolph
9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 4 Northern Guilford
10. PAGE
Record: 1-5
Last week: 9
Friday: West Forsyth
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-4), Southern Guilford (3-2), Andrews (4-1), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Western Guilford (3-2).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.