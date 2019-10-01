Grimsley vs Southeast football (copy)

Coach Darryl Brown's Grimsley Whirlies are No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll heading into Friday night's showdown with fellow unbeaten East Forsyth at Jamieson Stadium.

Grimsley took care of business at Knightdale, but Reidsville was stunned by East Surry in Friday night's matchups of unbeatens. Those results moved Grimsley ahead of Reidsville into sole possession of first place in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. The Whirlies face fellow unbeaten East Forsyth in what is shaping up as the game of the year.

Reidsville, which is home Friday night against Mount Airy, dropped into a second-place tie with Dudley. The Panthers are idle before taking on rival Smith on Oct. 11 at Tarpley Stadium.

This week's only matchup of Top 10 teams is No. 4 Northern Guilford at No. 9 Northeast Guilford in a key Mid-State 3-A game.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 6-0

Last week: T1

Friday: East Forsyth

T2. DUDLEY

Record: 5-1

Last week: 3

Next: Smith, Oct. 11

T2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 5-1

Last week: T1

Friday: Mount Airy

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-1

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 9 Northeast Guilford

5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At Andrews

6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 8

Next: At Southern Alamance, Oct. 11

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 5-1

Last week: 7

Friday: Charlotte Latin

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 10

Friday: At Southwestern Randolph

9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 4 Northern Guilford

10. PAGE

Record: 1-5

Last week: 9

Friday: West Forsyth

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-4), Southern Guilford (3-2), Andrews (4-1), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Western Guilford (3-2).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.

