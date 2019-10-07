Grimsley East Forysth football (copy)

Coach Darryl Brown's Grimsley Whirlies remain No. 1 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll despite their first loss of the season, a 21-20 defeat to East Forsyth at Jamieson Stadium.

Grimsley remains No. 1 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll despite the Whirlies' first loss of the season.

Grimsley's 21-20 defeat to 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champion East Forsyth made things a little closer at the top, and Reidsville moves into sole possession of the No. 2 spot with a bounce-back win over Mount Airy one week after the Rams' first regular-season loss since 2015.

Dudley didn't play and is No. 3, just behind Reidsville as it heads into its annual rivalry game with Smith. Northeast Guilford makes the biggest move, from No. 9 to No. 5, after beating Northern Guilford 35-21.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 6-1

Last week: 1

Friday: High Point Central

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-1

Last week: T2

Next: Carrboro, Oct. 18

3. DUDLEY

Record: 5-1

Last week: T2

Friday: Smith

4. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At Parkland

5. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 9

Friday: At Rockingham County

6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 6

Friday: At Southern Alamance

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 5-2

Last week: 7

Friday: Matthews Covenant Day

8. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: 4

Friday: Eastern Alamance

9. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 8

Friday: Asheboro

10. WESTERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: NR

Friday: Mount Tabor

DROPPED OUT: Page.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-5), Southern Guilford (3-3), Page (1-6), Northwest Guilford (2-4).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.

