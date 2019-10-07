Grimsley remains No. 1 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll despite the Whirlies' first loss of the season.
Grimsley's 21-20 defeat to 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champion East Forsyth made things a little closer at the top, and Reidsville moves into sole possession of the No. 2 spot with a bounce-back win over Mount Airy one week after the Rams' first regular-season loss since 2015.
Dudley didn't play and is No. 3, just behind Reidsville as it heads into its annual rivalry game with Smith. Northeast Guilford makes the biggest move, from No. 9 to No. 5, after beating Northern Guilford 35-21.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 6-1
Last week: 1
Friday: High Point Central
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 6-1
Last week: T2
Next: Carrboro, Oct. 18
3. DUDLEY
Record: 5-1
Last week: T2
Friday: Smith
4. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-2
Last week: 5
Friday: At Parkland
5. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 9
Friday: At Rockingham County
6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 6
Friday: At Southern Alamance
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 5-2
Last week: 7
Friday: Matthews Covenant Day
8. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-2
Last week: 4
Friday: Eastern Alamance
9. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 8
Friday: Asheboro
10. WESTERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-2
Last week: NR
Friday: Mount Tabor
DROPPED OUT: Page.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-5), Southern Guilford (3-3), Page (1-6), Northwest Guilford (2-4).
