With three of the top five teams in the preseason Top 10 losing in Week 1, there was a lot of movement in the poll. Reidsville moved up to No. 1 and Grimsley is No. 2 after both opened with convincing victories.
This week's top matchups are No. 4 Dudley at No. 8 Ragsdale and Northern Guilford at No. 3 Page.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At McMichael
2. GRIMSLEY
Record: 1-0
Last week: 4
Friday: At Asheboro
3. PAGE
Record: 0-1
Last week: 5
Friday: Northern Guilford
4. DUDLEY
Record: 0-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 8 Ragsdale
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: T6
Friday: Trinity
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: 10
Friday: At East Forsyth
7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Oxford Webb
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 4 Dudley
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 2-0
Last week: 9
Friday: Wake Forest North Wake Saints
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: NR
Friday: Western Guilford
DROPPED OUT: Northern Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (1-0), Northern Guilford (0-1), Northeast Guilford (0-1).
The HSXtra Top 10 will be released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com starting Aug. 26.