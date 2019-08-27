Reidsville at High Point Central (copy)

Reidsviille coach Jimmy Teague shakes hands with his players before their season opener Monday night at High Point Central. Teague's Rams rolled to a 48-0 victory that moved them up to No. 1 in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 Poll.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

With three of the top five teams in the preseason Top 10 losing in Week 1, there was a lot of movement in the poll. Reidsville moved up to No. 1 and Grimsley is No. 2 after both opened with convincing victories.

This week's top matchups are No. 4 Dudley at No. 8 Ragsdale and Northern Guilford at No. 3 Page.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At McMichael

2. GRIMSLEY

Record: 1-0

Last week: 4

Friday: At Asheboro

3. PAGE

Record: 0-1

Last week: 5

Friday: Northern Guilford

4. DUDLEY

Record: 0-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 8 Ragsdale

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: T6

Friday: Trinity

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: 10

Friday: At East Forsyth

7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Oxford Webb

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 4 Dudley

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 2-0

Last week: 9

Friday: Wake Forest North Wake Saints

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: NR

Friday: Western Guilford

DROPPED OUT: Northern Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (1-0), Northern Guilford (0-1), Northeast Guilford (0-1).

The HSXtra Top 10 will be released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com starting Aug. 26.

