Grimsley and Reidsville finished 1-2 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll as area teams head into the NCHSAA playoffs Friday night. Grimsley has a bye in Class 4-A West, while Reidsville opens at home against East Bend Forbush.
Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 10-1
Last week: 1
Next: TBD in second round of playoffs, Nov. 22
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 10-1
Last week: 2
Friday: East Bend Forbush
3. DUDLEY
Record: 9-2
Last week: 3
Friday: No. 9 Southwest Guilford
4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 9-2
Last week: 4
Friday: Monroe Parkwood
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 8-3
Last week: 5
Friday: Clayton
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-4
Last week: 7
Friday: At Concord Cox Mill
7. RAGSDALE
Record: 5-6
Last week: 9
Next: TBD in second round of playoffs, Nov. 22
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-5
Last week: 10
Friday: At Lee County
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 6-5
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 3 Dudley
10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 8-4
Last week: 6
Next: Season completed
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Southern Guilford (5-6).
