Coach Darryl Brown's Grimsley Whirlies finished No. 1 in the final HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the season.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Grimsley and Reidsville finished 1-2 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll as area teams head into the NCHSAA playoffs Friday night. Grimsley has a bye in Class 4-A West, while Reidsville opens at home against East Bend Forbush.

Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 10-1

Last week: 1

Next: TBD in second round of playoffs, Nov. 22

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 10-1

Last week: 2

Friday: East Bend Forbush

3. DUDLEY

Record: 9-2

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 9 Southwest Guilford

4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 9-2

Last week: 4

Friday: Monroe Parkwood

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 8-3

Last week: 5

Friday: Clayton

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-4

Last week: 7

Friday: At Concord Cox Mill

7. RAGSDALE

Record: 5-6

Last week: 9

Next: TBD in second round of playoffs, Nov. 22

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-5

Last week: 10

Friday: At Lee County

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 6-5

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 3 Dudley

10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 8-4

Last week: 6

Next: Season completed

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Southern Guilford (5-6).

