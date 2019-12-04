Here are three things to watch in each of Friday night's NCHSAA football regional finals involving area teams:
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 2 EAST FORSYTH (11-2) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (12-1)
1. How does Grimsley respond if East Forsyth loads the box? After Whirlies RB Quan Nora ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the teams' first meeting, it's logical to assume East Forsyth's defense will be geared to stop or at least slow the senior this time. If that's the Eagles' game plan, Grimsley QB Christofer Zellous will have to make great reads on whether to keep or hand off to Nora, and the senior also will have to hit some passes to TE Lawson Albright and WRs Jaquavion Mayo and Anthony Dunkins.
2. Who wins the turnover battle? Grimsley had an uncharacteristic three turnovers against East Forsyth back in October, while the Eagles had just one. If East Forsyth can once again take better care of the football than a team that has forced 32 turnovers this season, the Eagles could be well on their way back to the Class 4-A state championship game.
3. Will special-teams play decide this matchup again? A blocked Grimsley extra-point kick was the difference in East Forsyth's 21-20 regular-season win, and the Whirlies have had some issues with punting at times. They can't afford to chase points or give up field position in what figures to be another tight game between two teams that play great defense.
CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 4 WEST STOKES (11-3) at NO. 2 REIDSVILLE (13-1)
1. Can West Stokes handle Reidsville RB Lionel Long? The Wildcats' strength on defense is on the back end, so Long could play a vital role in loosening things up for one of the state's best groups of wideouts and the prolific passing of QB Kyle Pinnix. Long was a key to the Rams' run to the 2018 Class 2-A championship, particularly in the title game against Elizabeth City Northeastern, and he's averaging nearly 9 yards per carry and has rushed for 28 TDs this year.
2. Who will break a return for a TD? West Stokes' Chris Brown has returned two turnovers and a punt for a touchdown and the Wildcats' Kelin Parsons has run back three kickoffs for TDs, while Reidsville's Breon Pass has returned two kickoffs and two punts for TDs this season. Nothing swings momentum in a big game quite like a big return.
3. Will Reidsville's depth be the difference? West Stokes' four best offensive players also play significant snaps on defense. Sure, Reidsville has a few two-way players as well, but the Rams also have a number of extremely talented players who can focus on either offense or defense and stay fresh. If this is a high-tempo game, as expected, that could be telling in the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.