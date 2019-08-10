Northern, Dudley meet at Dudley football jamboree

Northern Guilford QB Will Lenard escapes pressure during Dudley High football jamboree in Greensboro, NC on Aug. 10, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)

GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford traveled to Dudley's Tarpley Stadium today to take on the host Panthers and Charlotte Vance in a football jamboree that also included Charlotte Olympic and Glenn.

The Nighthawks more than held their own against two of the state's strongest Class 3-AA programs. Afterward, coach Erik Westberg spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about what he saw from his team and what he wants to see from the Nighthawks before they open their season Aug. 23 at Grimsley.

