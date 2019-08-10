Northern, Dudley meet at Dudley football jamboree (copy)

Dudley quarterback Jahmier Slade looks downfield during the Panthers' scrimmage against Northern Guilford on Saturday at Tarpley Stadium.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

GREENSBORO — Dudley held its annual football jamboree today at Tarpley Stadium, where the Panthers took on Northern Guilford and Glenn in an event that also included Charlotte Olympic and Charlotte Vance.

Dudley got the ball into the hands of a number of playmakers on offense, and its defensive line dominated much of the action as expected. Afterward, coach Steven Davis and Panthers players Marlon Darby and Payton Page spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about what they saw from their team and what they need to do before they open their season Aug. 23 at West Forsyth.

