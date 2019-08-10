Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO — Dudley held its annual football jamboree today at Tarpley Stadium, where the Panthers took on Northern Guilford and Glenn in an event that also included Charlotte Olympic and Charlotte Vance.
Dudley got the ball into the hands of a number of playmakers on offense, and its defensive line dominated much of the action as expected. Afterward, coach Steven Davis and Panthers players Marlon Darby and Payton Page spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about what they saw from their team and what they need to do before they open their season Aug. 23 at West Forsyth.
Northern, Dudley meet at Dudley football jamboree
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.