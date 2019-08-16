D.J. Reader Football Jamboree (copy)

Southern Guilford's Amari Lee fans himself before the D.J. Reader football jamboree Friday night at Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Grimsley played host to seven schools this evening in controlled scrimmages at Jamieson Stadium. The Whirlies were joined by Ledford, North Davidson, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Ragsdale, Southern Guilford and Western Guilford.

All six area head coaches spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about what they saw tonight.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments