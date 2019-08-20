HSXtra.com Football: Scouting the Piedmont Triad 3-A

AREA TEAMS
DUDLEY: The Panthers went 10-4 last year and won playoff games at Lee County and New Hanover before coming up just short at Southeast Guilford in what was a "down" year for the program. Most schools would take that any year, but Dudley has its sights set higher. With a defensive line that features Christian Lane and four-star recruits Myles Murphy (North Carolina commit) and Payton Page, a pair of speedy wide receivers in Michael Wyman (South Carolina) and Mekhi Wall and a stable of running backs that includes Nashon Wilhite, Myles Smith, Milan Summers, Marlon Darby and Branson Adams, the Panthers have plenty of talent. They even have a kicker who can be a weapon, Boateng Woodson. Key to the season: The question mark for Dudley, as it has been the last two seasons, is at quarterback. If Jahmier Slade or Emmanuel "Manny" Elliott — both sophomores — can keep defenses honest by completing a few passes downfield each game, the Panthers are state championship good.
SMITH: The Golden Eagles have yet to finish with a winning record in alum Brandon Wiggins' three seasons as coach, but there has been progress. The renovation of Claude Manzi Stadium was important for the program, and there is some talent on this year's team. Senior QB Jordan Williams is coming off a season in which he passed for 1,308 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 258 yards and two scores, and senior WR Xavier Garner is a big (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) target with some speed. The defense will miss HSXtra.com All-Area end Nick Witherspoon, and doesn't have much experience. Key to the season: Williams needs to hit some big plays and Smith needs to find someone to replace the rushing yards lost when Chris Thacker graduated. A rebuilding defense could really use some help from the offense.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD: This is Chuck Doak's first season as the Cowboys' coach, but he knows the program and many of the players from his time as a Southwest assistant. He takes over a program that made significant strides under Eric Rainey, but didn't win the conference championship. Doak will build around senior QB Jaden Rogers, senior DL Miles Taylor (9 TFLs, 3 sacks), junior WR-DB Caleb Curtain (24 catches, 350 yards, 2 INTs) and senior OL Dillon Murray as he tries to build his culture. Key to the season: Consistent quarterback play — something the Cowboys haven't had the past two years — might be the difference between a winning and losing record this season.
WESTERN GUILFORD: The slide to a 6-38 record over the last four seasons didn't happen to the once-mighty Hornets program overnight, so it won't be turned around in a couple of years, either. Coach Brian Terwilliger enters his second season looking to continue to rebuild Western Guilford's numbers and instill a positive attitude among his players. The most explosive of those Hornets figures to be RB/WR/KR Dante Bovian, and QB/K/P Robbie Boyd will try to bring some of the resurgent Hornets baseball program's mojo to the football field. Key to the season: A nonconference schedule that is a bit more favorable than in recent years offers some potential wins, but without hapless North Forsyth in the league anymore Western needs to get a couple of wins outside the league to consider this season a success.
AREA PLAYERS TO WATCH
OFFENSE
JADEN ROGERS, senior, QB, Southwest Guilford: His numbers (426 yards passing, 46 yards rushing) might not have shown it, but Rogers stabilized the quarterback position last season and helped Southwest take an 8-3 record into the playoffs. It's Rogers' team from Day One this year, and he needs to take firm hold of the reins for the Cowboys.
MEKHI WALL, sophomore, WR-KR, Dudley: South Carolina commit Mike Wyman is the four-star senior, but Wall is the future. A dynamic kick returner with speed to burn, Wall will get the ball more often this year on jet sweeps and quick screens to help open up the offense for the Panthers.
JALEN WILLIAMS, senior, OL, Dudley: Williams is a grown man on the Panthers' line. Dudley's ability to run behind Williams & Co. should give the Panthers' young quarterbacks time to develop.
JORDAN WILLIAMS, senior, QB, Smith: Also an outstanding basketball player for the Golden Eagles, Williams is poised for a breakout season on the football field. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, he's a threat as a runner and a passer.
DEFENSE
AARON BERRY, junior, LB, Western Guilford: A smart, steady player, Berry is one of the leaders of a Hornets defense that will be tested. A year of varsity experience should prepare him for the challenge.
MYLES MURPHY, senior, DE, Dudley: A transfer from Southwest Guilford, Murphy joins a Panthers defensive line that was already formidable. Dudley will move him around to create mismatches on the edge as well as inside. How does a defense double-team Murphy and Payton Page?
PAYTON PAGE, junior, DT, Dudley: All you need to know about Page is that the 6-foot-4, 315-pound junior already has scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama and Clemson. When his motor is running Page blows up offensive lines and game plans.
MILES TAYLOR, senior, DL, Southwest Guilford: A key reserve for the Cowboys' unbeaten state championship basketball team, Taylor knows how to win. He also brings size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and athleticism to Southwest's football team.
CONFERENCE GAMES TO WATCH
Dudley at Mount Tabor, Oct. 18: Regular season-ending losses to Mount Tabor the last two years have kept the Panthers from winning the Piedmont Triad 3-A title and have propelled the Spartans to league championships. The teams meet earlier this year, but the stakes figure to be just as high.
Parkland at Dudley, Oct. 25: A number of key Parkland players are gone from the team that beat Dudley 21-7 last year, but QB Camian Shell is back and he's a handful. This is the middle game of a three-week stretch that will determine whether the Panthers win the conference and how many home games they get in the playoffs.
Dudley at Southwest Guilford, Nov. 1: Dudley DE Myles Murphy faces his former team in what has turned into a rivalry game in recent years. Southwest broke through in 2017 with a 34-6 win over an injury-depleted Dudley team, but the Panthers had their way last year, 30-8. Look for something closer to that score this year.
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Dudley
2. Mount Tabor
3. Parkland
4. Southwest Guilford
5. Smith
6. Western Guilford