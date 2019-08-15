HSXtra.com Football: Scouting the others

THE TEAMS
ANDREWS (PAC 7 2-A): Mitchell Jenkins becomes the fourth coach in four years for the Red Raiders. He brings discipline and intensity to a program that has athletes such as QB Jenoah McKiver and DE/LB A.J. Herndon, but lacks numbers. It's sometimes easy to forget that Andrews won a state championship as recently as 2013, but the road back won't be an expressway. Key to the season: Winning the games it can in the nonconference schedule (McMichael and Carver) and making some noise in the PAC 7 2-A would be progress for Andrews.
BISHOP McGUINNESS (Northwest 1-A): Charlie Jones returns as the Villains coach after stepping away for two seasons. While he was away, Bishop won a NCHSAA playoff game for the first time last year and morphed from an air raid attack to a run-oriented offense that features RB Daniel Cancro. Jones will try to find offensive balance, but he'll play to his team's strengths. Key to the season: Bishop must replace a senior class that made history while adjusting to Jones' style, but there is enough continuity in the program that another NCHSAA Class 1-A playoff win is a realistic goal.
EAST FORSYTH (Central Piedmont 4-A): Winning a second consecutive NCHSAA Class 4-A championship is the goal for the Eagles, and they have enough talent and experience to make it happen. QB Ty Lyles and RB Ahmani Marshall make East Forsyth multi-dimensional on offense, and a massive line should make both of their lives easier. The Eagles have some big holes to fill on defense, but they have players ready to step into bigger roles. Key to the season: Coach Todd Willert's team knows what it takes to win a ring. The Eagles will learn a lot about themselves on opening night when they travel to Asheville to face Class 3-AA power A.C. Reynolds.
GLENN (Central Piedmont 4-A): Coach Antwon Stevenson's Bobcats are coming off an uncharacteristic 6-7 season that ended with a 42-6 loss at archrival East Forsyth in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. Glenn struggled to throw the ball effectively and had to rely on a defense led by four-star recruit DE Jahvaree Ritzie. Some talented transfers should help get things turned back around this year. Key to the season: The Bobcats have to be able to score more than the 22.1 points per game they averaged last season if they're going to be successful in the meat grinder that is the Central Piedmont 4-A.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN (NCISAA): As usual, coach Scott Bell has weapons galore. QBs Luke Homol and Gavin Kuld can throw to a receiving corps that features two Division I talents, John Saunders and Brycen Thomas. The defense has a terrific trio of linebackers in Wistar Allen and twins Chase and Colby Cox. An 8-4 finish in 2018 was a bit of an aberration because of injuries, but a schedule that includes NCISAA powers Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin and Raleigh Ravenscroft won't be easy. Key to the season: The Cougars will go as far as their young, developing linemen such as Philip Couillard take them. All the other pieces are in place.
REIDSVILLE (Mid-State 2-A): The Rams are an overtime fumble in 2017 away from back-to-back-to-back NCHSAA Class 2-A championships. As good as Reidsville was last season in rolling to a 16-0 record, coach Jimmy Teague's relatively young squad might have been as vulnerable as it will be for a couple of years — witness nail-biting wins over Morehead, Burnsville Mountain Heritage, Brevard and Elizabeth City Northeastern. Junior QB Kyle Pinnix (state championship game MVP), junior ATH Breon Pass and senior WR-DB Demontez Canada are back with experience, and RB Lionel Long emerged during last year's title run. Key to the season: The Rams have to replace HSXtra.com Player of the Year Travion Canada and a number of other leaders, especially up front. If Reidsville can fill those holes and avoid complacency, yet another state title is the expectation.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
OFFENSE
DANIEL CANCRO, junior, RB, Bishop McGuinness: A second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection as a sophomore, Cancro rushed for 1,595 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He won't sneak up on anyone this year, but he's ready for the challenge.
TY LYLES, junior, QB, East Forsyth: Lyles passed for 2,254 yards and 25 TDs and ran for 408 yards and two scores as the Eagles won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. He's only going to get better with another year of experience in coach Todd Willert's offense.
AHMANI MARSHALL, RB, senior, East Forsyth: Marshall's numbers as a junior (1,124 yards, 20 TDs rushing) might not be eye-popping, but they came as part of a backfield that produced seven 200-yard rushers. He'll be following former Eagles standout Christian Beal-Smith to Wake Forest after running behind a massive East Forsyth line for one more season.
JENOAH McKIVER, senior, QB, Andrews: The NCHSAA's reigning Class 2-A 200- and 400-meter outdoor champion obviously has speed to burn. The Red Raiders want to be physical and play power football, but any time they can get McKiver on the edge he's a threat to go the distance.
BREON PASS, junior, WR (also DB-P), Reidsville: Pass, also an HSXtra.com All-Area basketball player as a sophomore, is one of the best athletes in the state. He can beat opponents in a number of ways and is part of a deep corps of receivers for the Rams.
KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB, Reidsville: Pinnix went into his sophomore season with no varsity experience. He came out of it as the Most Valuable Player in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. The junior has all the pieces around him to put up prolific numbers this year.
BRYCEN THOMAS, senior, WR, High Point Christian: At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Thomas has the size and speed Division I recruiters are seeking. He and fellow senior John Saunders (6-3, 195) have multiple FCS scholarship offers and will cause multiple headaches for defenses.
DEFENSE
WISTAR ALLEN, senior, LB, High Point Christian: Allen is a coach's dream — a four-year starter who is smart, fast and physical. As good a sideline-to-sideline linebacker as there is in the Triad, he will take his talent to Richmond next year.
JAVON COBBS, senior, LB, East Forsyth: Cobbs' junior year stats (164 tackles, including 28 for losses, 5 sacks, 2 INTs) are not a typo. Even if Cobbs doesn't quite match those numbers as a senior, his speed and smarts will still make him a nightmare for opposing offenses.
KWAME DAVIS, senior, LB, Reidsville: The latest in a long line of fast, physical Rams linebackers, Davis should have a big senior year for a Reidsville team that is a favorite to win yet another state championship.
TORRIAN JACKSON, senior, DL, East Forsyth: At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Jackson is built more like a linebacker. But his speed and strength helped him produce 47 tackles, 6 sacks and 8 hurries as a junior for the Eagles' state championship team.
MALIK PURYEAR, senior, DL, High Point Christian: A former Smith basketball player, Puryear has grown into a big-time defensive line prospect at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds. Wake Forest was among the big-time schools that noticed, and he will continue his career with the Demon Deacons.
JAHVAREE RITZIE, junior, DE, Glenn: Guilford isn't the only county in the Triad with four-star defensive line recruits. Even at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Ritzie is fast enough and athletic enough to also play wide receiver for the Bobcats. He has scholarship offers from the Big Four schools, as well as Auburn and Tennessee.
SPECIALIST
JOHNATHAN MEDLIN, junior, K, High Point Christian: As a sophomore last year at Southeast Guilford, Medlin made seven of 14 field-goal attempts and 56 of 58 extra points. He has a tough act to follow in Hunter Braswell, but Medlin has come through in pressure situations.
GAMES TO WATCH
East Forsyth at Page, Sept. 20: This nonconference matchup has developed into an intense rivalry in recent years. That's what happens when two of the best Class 4-AA programs in the state get together annually.
High Point Central at Andrews, Sept. 20: This High Point city rivalry goes back a long way. Both programs have struggled in recent years, but there's a lot of tradition at Simeon Stadium.
East Surry at Reidsville, Sept. 27: This isn't Reidsville playing down against a Class 1-AA school any more than Class 3-AA Eastern Guilford is playing down when it faces the Rams on Sept. 20. Reidsville has added two of the best 1-AA programs in the state to its schedule with East Surry and Mount Airy (Oct. 4). Both games should have a great atmosphere at Community Stadium.
Glenn at East Forsyth, Oct. 18: The battle of Kernersville is always spicy. With East coming off a NCHSAA Class 4-A championship season, it should be even more lively this year.
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Oct. 25: The Cougars close their regular season against the team that ended their 2018 season in the NCISAA Division II semifinals, 28-21. They haven't forgotten.
Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep, Nov. 8: If the Villains are a playoff contender as expected, their regular-season finale could determine whether they get a home game in the first round. Home-field advantage certainly didn't hurt last year, as Bishop earned the first NCHSAA playoff victory in program history.