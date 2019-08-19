HSXtra.com Football: Scouting the Mid-Piedmont 3-A

AREA TEAMS
EASTERN GUILFORD: The last players from the Wildcats' 2016 state runner-up team are gone, as is coach Joe Glass, who stepped down after going 10-3 in his only season. New coach Tony Aguilar brings a fast-paced spread attack from Eastern Alamance, where he coordinated a very productive offense. Eastern Guilford lost a lot of experienced players, but with QB Kamell Smith and RB Hezekia Newby heading into their junior year they have some exciting pieces in place. Key to the season: If the Wildcats can pick up Aguilar's offense quickly and the defense remains solid, they should be a factor in the conference title race once again.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD: Last season was a memorable one for coach Kennedy Tinsley's Falcons, who reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game. The tough part will be replacing a talented group of leaders from that team while avoiding a hangover. A foot injury to QB Zion Fleming may hamper the offense until a suitable replacement for 2018 HSXtra.com All-Area QB Ryan Douglas can be found, but RB Jalen Fairley and WR Adam Douglas will help whoever wins the job. The graduation losses on the defensive side of the ball were even more significant, but Southeast has plenty of talent Key to the season: How long will it take for new leaders to emerge to replace a group that made school history?
SOUTHERN GUILFORD: The Storm was young last season and will be again, with many of coach Jason Bradley's key players still juniors. QB Myles Crisp is a third-year starter who should be comfortable with the offense and his role. Defensively, Southern has some size and athleticism, but still lacks experience and must replace HSXtra.com All-Area DE Roman Johnson. Key to the season: Southern must improve on offense after averaging just 14.2 points per game during a season in which the Storm scored 89 of its 156 points in its two victories.
AREA PLAYERS TO WATCH
OFFENSE
MYLES CRISP, junior, QB, Southern Guilford: Crisp has the size (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) and athleticism to make plays, but he needs to take a step forward in his third season as a starter. The Storm is his team to lead.
JALEN FAIRLEY, junior, RB, Southeast Guilford: Fairley may not be a big back (5-foot-7, 160 pounds), but he doesn't mind running between the tackles. He also catches the ball well and could provide a check-down option for the Falcons' inexperienced quarterbacks.
JONATHAN KING, senior, OL, Southeast Guilford: King has been a force throughout his Falcons career and should be again. He'll also see time on defense, but his leadership and intelligence will be particularly important on the offensive side of the ball with a new quarterback taking snaps.
HEZEKIA NEWBY, junior, RB, Eastern Guilford: Newby rushed for 842 yards as a sophomore, but only scored four touchdowns and left some potential big plays on the field. If he can follow his blocks and stay healthy, Newby will provide a rushing complement to the passing of Kamell Smith.
KAMELL SMITH, junior, QB, Eastern Guilford: Smith showed considerable potential as a sophomore, throwing for 1,821 yards and 17 touchdowns and running for 378 yards and a score. With his size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds), the big-time scholarship offers will come if Smith takes the next step this year.
DEFENSE
DAMON COLEMAN, junior, LB, Eastern Guilford: Coleman, who also plays running back, contributed 46 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery as a sophomore. The Wildcats need even more from him this year as they rebuild their defense.
JUSTIN FLEMING, senior, LB-DB, Southeast Guilford: Fleming had two interceptions and a fumble recovery last season. He will be asked to provide leadership as well as big plays this year.
ZA'VEON OAKES, senior, DL, Eastern Guilford: Oakes is the top returning tackler for a Wildcats defense that was gutted by graduation. After Oakes was credited with 73 stops and returned a fumble for a touchdown as a junior, Eastern Guilford will be looking for more big plays from him as a senior.
KEITH QUICK, senior, DE, Southeast Guilford: At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Quick has prototypical size for a rush end. This should be the year when his production for the Falcons matches his talent.
DESMOND THOMPSON, senior, LB, Southern Guilford: Thompson, who also will contribute as a running back, is a defensive leader for the Storm. A unit that gave up an average of 34.5 points per game last season should be better, and Thompson should be a big part of the improvement.
CONFERENCE GAMES TO WATCH
Southeast Guilford at Southern Alamance, Oct. 11: The emotion of Southern Alamance's Fritz Hessenthaler coaching against his former team is no longer a factor, but these still are two of the best teams in the conference and both play physical football.
Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford, Oct. 18: This game has decided the conference title the last two years, and there is every reason to think it will again. The teams met in the regular season and the playoffs last year, and while the two Southeast wins were very different (37-24 and 9-3 in overtime), both games were compelling.
Southern Guilford at Asheboro, Oct. 18: As recently as 2016 these were the top dogs in the conference, but that was before Eastern Guilford and Southeast Guilford joined the league. Both teams are primed to take a step forward this season.
Williams at Southeast Guilford, Nov. 1: If this is the year that Williams jumps into the conference title race, this game will be huge. The Bulldogs will play solid defense. The question mark is their offense.
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Southeast Guilford
2. Eastern Guilford
3. Williams
4. Southern Alamance
5. Asheboro
6. Southern Guilford
7. Southwestern Randolph